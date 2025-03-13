Edo Assembly Majority Leader, Three Others Defect to APC

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, yesterday welcomed the state House of Assembly Majority Leader from of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) along with three other members who also defected to the party.

Among the defectors, three are of the PDP while one is from the Labour Party (LP) swelling the number of APC members to 13 and PDP 11.

The defected lawmakers are Donald Okugbe, (Akoko Edo Constituency II); Bright Iyamu (Orhionmwon South Constituency II); Richard Edosa (Oredo West Constituency), and Sunday Ojezele (Esan South East).

The defected lawmakers who arrived the APC party secretariat in Benin-city were received by the state working committee led by the acting Chairman, Jarret Tenebe.

Richard Edosa, who spoke on behalf of the defected lawmakers, described the development as a defining moments for them, adding that the obvious division in their various parties that gave them the platform, also provided the avenue for them to dump the party due to intractable crisis from the national to the state and local government.

He said: “A house divided against itself cannot stand. We believe in the vision of Governor Monday Okpebholo and decided to join him to achieve his vision for Edo State. We promise to work with the governor to build the party and the state.

The elated Tenebe, while receiving the lawmakers to the party, said the defection of the lawmakers remains a significant moment for the ruling APC in the state.

He assured the lawmakers that the party would accord them the same right and privileges just like any other member of the party.

The chairman said: “These Honorable Members, who bring with them a wealth of experience and diverse perspectives, have recognised that the APC offers the most promising path forward for Edo State and our nation, Nigeria. They have seen the clarity of the policies, the integrity of the leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo, and the unwavering dedication to make the lives of Edo people better.

“We understand that the decision to change political allegiances is not taken lightly. It requires courage, conviction, and a belief in a better future. We commend these Honourable Members for their bravery and for their willingness to stand with us as we join hands with Governor Monday Okpebholo to build a stronger economy, improve education, promote social harmony, and secure the lives of Edo people.

“This is not merely a matter of increasing our numbers. It is about strengthening our collective resolve. It is about bringing together individuals who share a common purpose and a desire to make a real difference.

“We value the contributions of each and every member, and we are confident that our new Honorable Members will play a vital role in our journey towards success.”

Thereafter, brooms, the symbol of APC, was handed over to each of the lawmakers that joined the party.

