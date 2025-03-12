Tinubu Urges Adherence to Rule of Law, Asks Fubara to Stoop to Conquer

•Insists judiciary’s interpretations of nation’s constitution must be respected

•Charges PANDEF to intervene, counsel governor to pursue path of peace, stability

•Fubara: implementing Supreme Court verdict not about me, it’s for good of our state

•Declares crisis has cost parties huge resources

•Ada George seeks peace

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said only strict adherence to the rule of law would bring lasting peace and prosperity to Rivers State.

Addressing some political leaders from the state yesterday at State House, Abuja, Tinubu stressed that respect for the judiciary was crucial to democracy and harmony.

The president, during the meeting with representatives and leaders of the Niger Delta, under the aegis of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), echoed his earlier counsel to Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Tinubu had on Monday, while breaking his fast with some governors, military chiefs and political leaders from across the country, urged Fubara to deliberately adopt a humble disposition towards the political crisis in the state to achieve the ultimate goal of peace and progress in the state.

Reiterating his counsel to stoop to conquer, yesterday, Tinubu advised the leaders to intervene by counselling Fubara to pursue the path of peace and stability. He urged them to be more broadminded, selfless and focused on the larger vision of salvaging the region, politically and economically.

Tinubu maintained that the judiciary’s interpretations of the country’s constitution must be respected.

Fubara, also yesterday, reiterated the resolve of his administration to fully implement the recent Supreme Court judgement on the political crisis in the state. He said the judgement was not about him but the peace of the state.

Fubara, who insisted that no price was too much to pay for the peace of Rivers State, stated that the crisis had cost the parties a lot of resources that could have been deployed to the good of the state.

Former governor of the state and Chairman of Rivers Elders and Leaders’ Forum, Chief Rufus Ada-George, urged political gladiators in the state to sheathe their swords and embrace peace.

However, some chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, led by its chairman, Emeka Beke, tackled Tony Okocha, “the self-styled APC chairman,” urging the public to disregard his call for Fubara’s impeachment.

A group, Supreme Council for Sim Worldwide, also warned against the alleged plan by the House of Assembly to impeach Fubara, following the recent Supreme Court judgement.

Tinubu told the PANDEF executives, “I got your signal and your concern, particularly on Rivers State. I have been on the issue for quite some time. I foresaw the crisis festering for too long before I intervened.

“We reached an agreement, written agreement, and both parties signed. I am here by the grace of God, appreciating your support, prayers and concern. I cannot complain. I campaigned for this position and begged for the job. I must do it with all my heart, whatever it takes.

“I will make sure we achieve our promises and goals.”

Tinubu added, “Nigeria is a great country. To some cabinet members here, from outside looking in and inside looking out, we have been doing our best to give Nigeria a re-bounce, a reset and a recalibration of the economic fortune.

“Yes, Niger Delta is the goose that lays the golden egg. We must care for the goose, otherwise, we lose the golden egg.”

The president urging all stakeholders to make sacrifices for the state to move forward by recognising the constitution.

He stated, “This is a nation governed by the rule of law. I should not be here as President without a rule of law. I have total confidence in our judiciary. We have expectations. Human beings can make errors. But once the court has spoken, that is it.

“Please, go back home and help implement the court rulings within the shortest possible time. I am putting the ball in your court. Help! Privately and openly, intervene and counsel the governor. Pursue the path of peace and stability.”

The president told the delegation that his priority remained community development, particularly projects and programmes that positively impacted citizens.

He told the elders, “Go back home and take charge of peace. If you need me, let me know. I have given the situation enough time and enough consideration. We cannot fall back, and we will not.

“The people of Rivers State will not suffer because of democracy. We worked together on it. They will not suffer. They must be protected.”

Nonetheless, the president commended the leadership of the Niger Delta.

He said, “I have seen what you have tolerated in the region. Community development is very close to my heart. The leader of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, is doing a great job and should be encouraged to do more.

“He is your son. We are all proud of him. Yes, there are lots of misadventurers around Nigeria on democracy. We will continue to work on preserving the integrity and character of our legislators.

“I sincerely thank you for bringing up those issues. And for doing what you are doing for the country. Nigeria is too big for anyone. And greater than anyone.

“It is so great. That greatness must come from us through our determination, perseverance and endurance to do all we can to improve it.”

The president thanked the delegation for acknowledging the efforts to stimulate the economy for more sustainable and predictable growth.

According to him, “We cannot achieve Eldorado in one day. But we are on the path to it. We will succeed by the grace of God Almighty. We are resetting the economy, and it looks far better. We have funds for our children in college. Our medical colleges are also getting equipped.”

He stated that the ongoing coastal road project will create new economic benefits for the Niger Delta and the country, saying, “We are already working with international companies to build ports in the Niger Delta States.”

Earlier, Co-Chairman of PANDEF Board of Trustees, King Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff, the Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass Kingdom, Bayelsa State, thanked the president for his commitment to South-south well-being and appointments given to Niger Delta indigenes.

“Your government has taken the bull by the horns, and we are sure you will succeed. We are here to give you our assurance and support. I can say now that God bless Nigeria and your government,” he said.

Former governor of Akwa Ibom State and co-chair of PANDEF Board of Trustees, Obong Victor Attah, called for further intervention in the Rivers State crisis.

Attah, who also chaired the reconciliation committee on Rivers State, set up by PANDEF, said the political crisis in the state threatened national stability and deserved more attention.

“Instability there has far-reaching consequences on the peace and stability of the nation,” he added.

The ex-governor praised the president’s reforms, including power devolution and recognition of regional development. He urged focus on infrastructure, seaports, environmental sustainability, and fiscal federalism in the South-south.

The PANDEF delegation included former governors, legislators, ministers, traditional leaders, religious figures, the youth, and women.

Fubara: Implementing Supreme Court Verdict Not About Me, It’s for the Good of Our State

Fubara said his actions had been for the protection of the interest of Rivers State, stressing that the state must be put above every personal interest.

He gave the assurance during the inauguration of the new Judges’ Quarters, a housing facility in Port Harcourt completed by his administration for judges indigenous to Rivers State by birth or marriage.

Fubara, who stated that it had not been easy for him in the past 16 months, said, “What is important is the interest of our state, which must be above our personal interest.

“I want to say it here, very loud and clear to everyone, the Supreme Court has given a judgement, my administration is going to implement the judgement to its fullest. The reason is clear: it is not about me, it is about the good of this state.”

Fubara regretted the quantum loss in terms of money expended in prosecuting the political crisis, on both sides. He stated that such financial resources and other efforts would have been more profitable if they were channelled to causes that promoted the genuine well-being and good of the state.

He stated, “Thank God where we are today. I can assure you publicly that, any day, any time, I have not gone back on that my statement: that nothing (no price) is too big to pay for peace in this state.

“At the end of the day, it is about our people. It is not about me. I will leave office, but the good work that I have done will speak for me and will defend my generation.”

Speaking on the project, Fubara emphasised that it further showed that his administration took the issue of the welfare, particularly of judicial officers, seriously.

He explained that his administration inherited the project and with reports from the Ministry of Justice and some concerns from the judiciary, it became imperative to continue and complete it.

Performing the inauguration, Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, recalled how he laid the foundation stone of the project, which was initiated by the immediate past administration, on May 22, 2023.

Amadi thanked Fubara for continuing and completing the project, which he said now represented another milestone and great accomplishment for the Rivers State judiciary.

Ada George Sues for Peace, Briggs Decries Attempts to Distract Fubara from Good Governance

Former Rivers State governor and incumbent Chairman of Rivers Elders and Leaders’ Forum, Chief Rufus Ada-George, urged all the political gladiators in the Rivers State crisis to sheathe their swords and embrace peace.

The elders said the warring parties must refrain from inflammatory statements, unnecessary ultimatums and threats, in the overall interest of Rivers state.

Ada-George said, in a statement, that all well-meaning individuals and groups should demonstrate commitment to the peace and well-being of the state.

Reminding actors in the current political crisis of the state’s rich history and the remarkable progress made over the years, the former governor said, “Currently, it appears that we are drifting far into the ocean. But, we still need to aim higher for peaceful co-existence and greater developments.”

He said in light of the seemingly boiling political pronouncement and judgement by the Supreme Court, “I assert that peace is our utmost priority.

“I call on all parties involved to immediately stop all threats, inflammatory statements, ultimatums and exercise restraint in their pronouncements to avoid escalating the fever pitch tension.”

On her part, human rights and environmental activist, Annkio Briggs, said Fubara had been denied governance for two years, despite his adherence to the law.

Briggs decried the challenges facing Fubara, stating that he has not been allowed to govern effectively for the past two years.

Speaking on the ongoing political turmoil in the state, during an interview with ARISE NEWS, she emphasised that despite Fubara’s commitment to peace and adherence to the law, he has faced continuous obstacles that have hindered his administration.

“For two years, this governor has not been allowed to govern at all, and he has two years left before his next election comes up,” she said.

She further criticised the influence of former Governor Nyesom Wike over the state’s affairs, insisting that Fubara should not be subject to the control of his predecessor.

“I don’t believe that Governor Siminalayi Fubara should be at the mercy of the past governor of Rivers State,” Briggs asserted.

She defended Fubara’s leadership style, noting that his peaceful approach should not be mistaken for weakness.

APC Chiefs Tackle Okocha for Calling for Fubara’s Resignation

Some chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Emeka Beke, urged the public to disregard the purported call for Fubara’s impeachment by Tony Okocha.

In a statement by the party’s chairman, Beke, alleged that Okocha was not the leader of the party, dismissing as baseless, his call for the governor’s resignation.

Beke stated: “We wish to inform the general public that Tony Okocha is not known to us as a member of the party and cannot speak with the name of our party.

“Therefore, we call on the good people of Rivers State to disregard the baseless call for the resignation of the governor of Rivers State by Tony Okocha, who has presented himself as an enemy of the state and take delight to see the state in crisis.

“As a party I am warning Tony Okocha to seize and desist from parading himself as the APC chairman in Rivers state, which he is clearly not. We are committed to support good governance.

“We are happy that the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has rescued the state from the act of executive rascality, ceaseless abuse on our established cherished traditional institution, gross mismanagement of the state monthly statutory allocation, and has demonstrated that accountability and transparency are the cornerstone for good governance.”

Chief Chukwuemeka Eze, on his part, warned that the plot to impeach Fubara and replace him with another upland person as governor will simply be asking for calamity for the State.

In a statement reacting to Okocha’s call for Fubara’s resignation, Eze submitted that any wise leader, who understands the politics of Rivers State will not support such venture that may put the country’s democracy into a comatose situation.

Eze alleged the former Governor Nyesom Wike’s war against Governor Fubara was aimed at cornering the resources of the State for use in their 2027 political ventures.

Group Warns against Impeaching Fubara

A group under the aegies of the Supreme Council for Sim Worldwide, has warned against the alleged plan by the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Fubara.

Convener and leader of the group, Joshua Fubara, at a meeting in Port Harcourt, stated that parties in the state political crisis should rather chart ways for peace and move the state forward, than fanning for more crisis through the impeachment plan.

Joshua, who described the governor as a peaceful man, wondered how anyone could call for his resignation let alone impeachment.

“His (Fubara) achievements alone stand him out miles ahead. From promotion of civil servants after 10 year, pensioners funds increased and paid.

“Some were receiving a mere N5,000, but imagine N100,000 bonus to each of them. Think of so many roads being constructed everyday, hospitals rebuilt everywhere, schools rebuilt, etc.”