Rivers Lawmakers Deny Fubara Access to Assembly Premises

*PANDEF describes action as provocative

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, on Wednesday, denied the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, access to the Assembly premises for presentation of the 2025 appropriation bill.

Governor Fubara had Wednesday, alongside some of his cabinet members visited the lawmakers at the Assembly quarters along Aba Road, the temporary location for their sittings, but met a locked gate.

Recalled that the recent Supreme Court judgment, had ordered the governor to represent the 2025 appropriation bill to the Assembly led by Amaewhule.

President Bola Tinubu while addressing political leaders from the state, on Wednesday, told Governor Fubara to adhere to rule of law, insisting that he respect the court judgement for a lasting peace and prosperity of the State.

The governor had also stated that he would implement the judgement of the Supreme Court in the interest of the State. Fubara had also sent a letter to Assembly leadership seeking a reconciliation meeting.

Meanwhile, on getting to the temporary venue for the Assembly sittings, the gate was under lock and key, the environment also showed that nobody was around the premises.

Disappointed with the development, Governor Fubara who was at the premises himself, said, “I am here this morning with few members of the Executive Council to comply with the Supreme Court judgment. Before my arrival I had already made several attempt with my phone calls to reach the Speaker and other House members, I also gave my letter personally which was transmitted to the Speaker for this particular visit.

“But it is unfortunate that at the gate you can see that the place is completely sealed and there is no sign that anything is going to happen today.”

He explained that, “The reason why we are doing this, I have always said it, is in the interest of our people, which is the most important thing. Well I don’t think there is anything to worry about, maybe they are working on the letter, I expect to hear from them very soon”.

Meanwhile, the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), has described the action of the Amaewhule-led state House of Assembly which blocked Governor Siminalayi Fubara from entering the Complex for the presentation of the 2025 budget, as provocative.

A chieftain of PANDEF, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, said denying the governor access to the Assembly Complex was not an insult to Siminalayi Fubara as a person, but to the people of Rivers state in general.

“The Governor was elected by millions of Rivers people. As the chief executive officer of the state, he has unhindered access to all the facilities within the state. Blocking him from entering the complex is a direct insult and embarrassment to the people of Rivers state.

“It is now very clear that the Governor is ready for peace. But these people are not ready for peace. You can see that by their action. How can you bar a sitting Governor from gaining access to a facility that belongs to the state as a chief executive officer of that state. The governor continues to tow the path of peace despite the insult and provocation.

“I appeal that he implements all the decisions stipulated by the Supreme Court judgment, even though, I did not agree with some of those decisions. Let him implement them. Rivers people are watching, the world is watching”, he said.

Sara-Igbe noted that Governor Fubara had always wanted peace. “That was why on the advice of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he withdrew the case he had against these lawmakers last year even when they refused to withdraw theirs”.