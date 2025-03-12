PANDEF To Tinubu: Take Definite Step To Resolve Rivers Crisis

* Urges him to prevail on Wike, Fubara to prioritize peace, seek lasting solution

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action in resolving the escalating political crisis in Rivers State.

The socio-cultural group urged the president to prevail on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, and Rivers State Governor, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara, to seek an amicable resolution for the sake of peace and stability.

Speaking during a meeting with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday, PANDEF’s co-Chairman and the Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, expressed concern over the prolonged political impasse in the state.

According to him, “Despite Mr. President’s fatherly intervention, the crisis persists due to conflicting and contradictory court rulings. The instability in Rivers State, a key economic hub, poses serious risks to the nation’s revenue base.”

He commended Governor Fubara for his public commitment to abide by the Supreme Court ruling but warned that tensions remain high.

“We have established a High-Level Peace and Reconciliation Committee chaired by Obong Victor Attah to mediate, yet full cooperation has been elusive,” he added.

He urged President Tinubu to impress upon all stakeholders the importance of peace, emphasizing that “no party should be considered superior to the other, and a win-win outcome must be sought outside the courts”.

Beyond the Rivers crisis, PANDEF pressed for the immediate signing into law of the South-South Development Commission bill. The group clarified that the proposed commission is distinct from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which focuses on oil-related issues beyond the South-south region.

“The NDDC serves oil-producing states across Nigeria, just like the HYPPADEC was created for hydroelectric power-producing areas. The South-South Development Commission is necessary to drive holistic regional development,” PANDEF stated.

The leaders also called on the Federal Government to revisit the 2002 International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that ceded the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon.

They lamented that the decision displaced thousands of Nigerians and led to economic hardship for Cross River State.

“We do not wish to dwell on past mistakes, but we urge the government to mitigate the devastating impact of this decision on affected communities,” King Diete-Spiff said.

PANDEF also raised alarm over worsening insecurity in the South-south, citing increased kidnappings, attacks and piracy.

The leaders warned that criminal elements may be migrating southward due to intensified security operations in other parts of the country.

“If left unchecked, communities may resort to self-help, which could escalate tensions. We call for enhanced security measures and the urgent establishment of a Coast Guard to secure our coastal areas,” the group stated.

It decried the poor state of critical infrastructure in the region, particularly major highways and seaports and urged the Federal Government to prioritize the completion of key roads, including the East-West Road and Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road, and support the development of deep-sea ports in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Edo States.

PANDEF also advocated increased local participation in the oil and gas sector, calling for more Niger Delta indigenes to be appointed to top management positions in NNPC and other industry parastatals.

“We assure the president of our continued cooperation in sustaining and enhancing oil production. However, illegal refining and oil theft must be addressed through the establishment of modular refineries and the release of the Gas Flare Penalty Fund,” the group added.

PANDEF made a renewed call for fiscal federalism, urging President Tinubu to champion constitutional reforms that would grant states greater control over their resources.

“Your Excellency has long been an advocate of true federalism. This is the key reform that will propel Nigeria towards rapid and holistic development,” PANDEF emphasized.

Expressing their support for the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working with the president for national progress.

“Your success will be our collective success,” King Diete-Spiff further said.