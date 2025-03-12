Interswitch Donates N45m Worth of IT Equipment to YABATECH 

Funmi Ogundare

Interswitch, Africa focused integrated digital payment company, has donated over N45 million worth of information technology devices to Yaba College of Technology.

Some of the items donated include Cisco firewall, Cisco switches and servers among others. The donation was facilitated by Cisco, an industry partner with the college.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, the Sales Manager of Interswitch, Mr. Femi Atere, who presented the devices, expressed delight about the college’s academic standard.

This he said has made the college a leading tertiary and more preferred institution in the country.

He stated that the devices, would aid in building an academy that would impact students and provide technology integration, advisory support and other digital spheres of influence.

Mr. Imoh Akpan, a Programme Manager at Cisco Network Academy, stated that the equipment will assist the students in both practical and theoretical aspects of learning which will distinguish them.

In his remarks, the rector, who received the gadgets on behalf of the college, commended the donor for the kind gesture. He thanked and reiterated the management’s ongoing efforts and commitment to manpower development.

According to him, “the existing partnership with the organisations cum donation will enhance the college driven force at taking lead in manpower development towards giving the best to the coming generation and to be more globally compliant.”

He promised that the institution will put the gadgets to the best use, requesting for the expansion of the existing collaboration.

The Director, Centre for Linkages, Partnership and International Relations, Dr. Moshood Ajala commended Interswitch for deeming it fit to donate such items to Yaba College of Technology for training.