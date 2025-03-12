  • Wednesday, 12th March, 2025

HCCOGA Launches N800m Robotics Lab Endowment Fund

Education | 6 minutes ago

Oluchi Chibuzor 

As part of efforts to promote girl-child education in Nigeria, the Holy Child College Old Girls Association (HCCOGA) has launched a N800 million robotic centre lab endowment fund to boost Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in the country.

For the old girls, the robotics lab became necessary to encourage the students to win international awards, see STEM as a career path, and contribute to the school community.

Speaking in Lagos at a press conference recently, as part of six months of activities to mark the school’s 80th anniversary, HCCOGA President Titilayo Akinsanya said that the intervention was about the future ahead. 

She said the anniversary is a call to action to reaffirm the old girls’ commitment to their alma mater in supporting and inspiring the next generation of student-leaders and giving back meaningfully to the community through the various programmes and initiatives.

Akinsanya said, “Today, we celebrate not just the legacy of our past but also the bright future that lies ahead. This milestone is a time of reflection, reconnection, and renewal – a call for all alumni to come together, celebrate our journey, and contribute to the next chapter of our school’s history.”

She added, “This is also a fundraising event with a target of N800 million to fund the following projects: purchase of tablets and digitalization of the mentoring curriculum workbooks in our mentoring/girl child leadership empowerment programme; building and equipping a coding and robotics laboratory to enhance STEM curriculum; funding our scholarship programme for indigent girls and upgrading of the school hall and college chapel through the provision of multimedia equipment.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.