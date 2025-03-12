HCCOGA Launches N800m Robotics Lab Endowment Fund

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of efforts to promote girl-child education in Nigeria, the Holy Child College Old Girls Association (HCCOGA) has launched a N800 million robotic centre lab endowment fund to boost Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in the country.

For the old girls, the robotics lab became necessary to encourage the students to win international awards, see STEM as a career path, and contribute to the school community.

Speaking in Lagos at a press conference recently, as part of six months of activities to mark the school’s 80th anniversary, HCCOGA President Titilayo Akinsanya said that the intervention was about the future ahead.

She said the anniversary is a call to action to reaffirm the old girls’ commitment to their alma mater in supporting and inspiring the next generation of student-leaders and giving back meaningfully to the community through the various programmes and initiatives.

Akinsanya said, “Today, we celebrate not just the legacy of our past but also the bright future that lies ahead. This milestone is a time of reflection, reconnection, and renewal – a call for all alumni to come together, celebrate our journey, and contribute to the next chapter of our school’s history.”

She added, “This is also a fundraising event with a target of N800 million to fund the following projects: purchase of tablets and digitalization of the mentoring curriculum workbooks in our mentoring/girl child leadership empowerment programme; building and equipping a coding and robotics laboratory to enhance STEM curriculum; funding our scholarship programme for indigent girls and upgrading of the school hall and college chapel through the provision of multimedia equipment.”