FG Urged to  Reposition Nation’s Maritime Industry for Economic Growth

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Chairman, Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) Onne Port chapter, Port Harcourt Rivers State, Comrade Kolawole Zakariyyah Atanda has said that, the union would do everything possible to offer good economic advises to the federal government that will reposition Nigeria to be a voice in maritime comity of nations and boosting its growth.

Atanda spoke with our correspondent in Ilorin, Kwara state capital over the weekend on the sidelines of his recent emergence as the new helmsman of the union and other members of executive council.

He emphasised the vital need for the provision of enabling environment by the FG to facilitate trade and also to address the lacuna in the international trade for the economic growth of the country.

He said, “History was made in Onne as our union was formally inaugurated recently as a chapter in Onne command of the Nigeria Customs to operate as one of the recognised freight forwarding organisations. The vision of the union is to create an environment that positions Nigeria prominently in the committee of maritime nations, ensuring we operate at an international level.

“APFFLON is not just an association; it is an advocacy platform dedicated to maritime advocacy and national economic development. We are not limited to maritime issues alone. We speak about the welfare of the people, the economy, and policies that impact Nigerians as a whole to cater for amongst other areas.

“We will also ensure programmes and policies of the Nigeria Customs are followed to the letter, ensuring compliance in terms of trade facilities and not forgetting acting as a pressure group to ensure that all ports related agencies don’t or are not seen as exploiting clearing agents.”