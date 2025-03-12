FG Begins Construction of 2nd Niger Bridge Bypasses

•Releases 30% mobilisation funds to construction firm

•Reconstruction of East-West to be completed before 2026, Umahi

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The President Bola Tinubu’s led administration revealed that the federal government has released 30 percent mobilisation for the commencement of construction of two bypasses on the 2nd Niger bridge, linking Asaba-Benin and Enugu-Onitsha dual carriageways.

This came as the federal government yesterday assured that between December 2025 and March 2026, the government would complete the reconstruction of the East-West Road badly damaged by flood incident years ago in Rivers State.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this while speaking with journalists during his inspection of the ongoing federal government road projects in Rivers State.

“Just yesterday, I got an alert that 30 percent mobilisation has been paid on Abuja-Kano, section 1 and 3 and I’m so excited and I commend the President very highly for this.

“Good news also for Niger Delta and Anambra people, the second Niger bridge, finally, the section 2a and 2b are being handled by CCECC and CJC, the President has released 30 percent mobilisation to them.

“So I commend the President. At last, this project will be completed and we will engage the already completed second Niger bridge and that will be a win-win for the entire country,” Umahi added.

The Minister who had a two-day inspection of projects by the federal government in the State and beyond, visited the ongoing Eleme-Onne road construction being handled by RCC, the Bodo-Bonny major road projects by Julius Berger, Rivers-Bayelsa section of East-West Road reconstruction by SETRACO, and the rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriage way, section IV: (Aba – Port Harcourt road) by CCECC.

Umahi who expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done so far by the contractors assured Nigerians of Tinubu’s commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during the inspection of the East-West Road, Umahi said, “I am fulfilling one of the directives of Mr. President to raise local contractors because we have a lot of contracts and the expatriate contractors cannot fit totally to bridge this gap, so local contractors are being raised and this is one of them.

“I’m very happy with what they have done and they are doing at the end of the road, to protect the road from moving.

“The moment you restrain the road from moving at either ends, then the stability of the road is assured and I keep saying that the solution to the problem of instant failures of East West road from Lokoja to here and down to Cross River is concrete road and so I’m happy that the president is addressing them.

“In Ughelli, we have a similar section and it’s about 70 percent done under Mr. President. And of course, the four sections of Lokoja to Benin are being tackled.

“Three sections from Benin to Warri being tackled. In Eket, the Eket bypass, work is ongoing. In Eleme to Onne, we were there yesterday. It’s a beauty to behold, so we’re very happy.

“I want the Niger Delta people to commend Mr. President very highly, he is so much committed to this East West road, just like every other place.”

Addressing the SETRACO contractor, Umahi stressed: “I want to express very deep satisfaction to SETRACO Nigeria Ltd. I’ve inspected the section 2, sub section 1 which is 47km that we took over from the previous administration and we completed it and we have paid them during our administration and it is ready for commissioning. We shall commission that before the end of May.

“Then section 2:2 which is 57km I think what is left in either of the carriage way is 11km each and that is 22km.

“Anybody saying that this road will pass this year is telling himself lies, the controller and SETRACO must come up with a programme that leaves us to the end of November 2025.

“We must ensure the remaining 22 kilometers completed by the end of November, 2025. I am very enthused and I commend them very highly, they have proven that they are one of our first class indigenous contractors.”

He added: “And for Rock Results, this place, you know during the rainy season and of course last two years – 2023 before 2024 – we had very devastating flood along the entire East-West road, no thanks to climate change, the road was within the floodplain and so the flood washed away over a distance of 3km along this stretch and so we came, we studied what happened and the only solution is to raise the road by one meter from the existing road level.”

He, however, announced to SETRACO that, “we’ve almost concluded the review of your rates and so you should keep working. We know the rates are obsolete, but with cooperation, you are working and we will soon complete the procurement.”

Speaking further, the works minister stated: “We are getting very happy under President Bola Tinubu. The works of local contractors and foreign contractors, you cannot differentiate them.

“That is to tell you that even the local contractors on many occasions, their work is much better than the expatriate firms and their commitment much better.”