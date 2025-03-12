Adeleke Unveils N159bn for  Projects on Roads, Education, Others

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday announced a total of One Hundred and Fifty Nine Billion, One Hundred and Fifty Six Million, Three Hundred and Ninety Two Thousand Naira (159,156,392,674.20) for 2025 infrastructure projects on roads, education and health projects across the state.

Speaking while unveiling the state -wide projects in Osogbo at a press conference, Governor Adeleke reaffirmed the state standing policy of not borrowing a kobo to fund the projects.

According to him, “Our approach to funding the new infrastructure plan is to rely on state allocations from the Federation Allocation, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and special funds accruing from the return of funds owed to the states by the federal government.

“We will also be cutting waste and costs while deploying our local content policy to boost the local economy. On the local content, Osun money will continue to flow within the Osun economy. We will continue to engage our local companies, local engineers, suppliers, and artisans.

“As our last two years have rejuvenated the state economy, the new round of project implementation will further deepen the local economy and thereby tackling poverty and creating collective wealth. Osun’s infrastructure deficit will be further reduced as well as open doors for more foreign direct investment.”

Governor Adeleke stressed that the government has so far completed the reconstruction, rehabilitation and renovation of over 150 kilometres of roads, 200 Primary Health Centres, 99 schools, while several dualisation and flyover projects are at various stages of completion.

He remarked that the Ilesa dualisation project is 60 percent completed; the Ile-Ife flyover project is 60 percent completed, the Oke-Fia flyover is over 90 percent done, while the LAMECO flyover is about 50 percent executed.

The governor equally stated that “the 1.5 kilometres across all the LGAs of the state are almost completed. The Oke Gada bridge is almost 70 percent completed. We are pushing ahead with these mega projects. I assure the public of completion within this fiscal year. Our administration will not leave any project uncompleted.

“While the first phase of the infrastructure projects is being successfully executed, today we are announcing the take-off of a new set of infrastructure projects covering the works, health, and education sectors.”

Adeleke reaffirmed that all inherited projects would be taken to a new milestone this year such as the Osogbo – Iwo – Oyo State Boundary Road at a cost of N5,940,793,414.71. Osogbo – Ikirun – Insha – Kwara State boundary costing N13,708,309,766.47.

He said the following fresh road projects are slated for implementation this year, including the reconstruction of Ejigbo- Isoko -Aye-Oguro road. “This is a 5.1 kilometres road at a cost of Three Billion, Eighteen Million, Seven Hundred and Forty Seven Thousand (N3,018,747,965.97); the dualisation of Odo Ori Junction-Post Office Junction-Adeeke Junction with spur to Oluwo Palace. This is a 6.65 kilometers road which will be phased into two parts at a cost of Ten Billion, Four Hundred and Twenty One Million, Seven Hundred and Fifty Six Thousand Naira (N10,421,756,647.87); the rehabilitation of Ejigbo – Iwo Road. This is a 32 km road; however, 20 km will be taken as phase 1 at the cost of Eleven Billion, Two Hundred and Fifty Million, Two Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira ( N11,250,210,420.00); the construction of Iragberi-Ikotun-Ara Road. This is an 8.5 km road at the cost of Four Billion, Three Hundred and Forty Five Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety Two Thousand (N4,345,992,620.00); others are the dualisation of state Secretariat Roundabout, Abeere – Ojoro Road, Phase One. This is a 3.55km at the cost of Nine Billion, Two Hundred and Thirty Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Fifty Eight Thousand ( N9,239,758,608.37),” he stated.

He also stated that the dualisation of state Secretariat Roundabout, Abeere -Ojoro Road, phase two. This is a 3.85 km road at the cost of Nine Billion, Seven Hundred and Twenty Four Million, Six Hundred and Ninety Nine Thousand (N9,724,699,096,97); the dualisation of state Secretariat Roundabout, Abeere-Ojoro road, phase three. This is a 1.25 km road at the cost of Two Billion, Five Hundred and Forty One Million, Seven Hundred and Seven Thousand naira(N2,541,707,460.23); the reconstruction of Ijebu Jesa – Ere – Ilahun – Ibokun with the reconstruction of the failed bridge. This is at the cost of Eight Billion, Fifty Three Million, Nine Hundred and Thirty Thousand (N8,053,930,329.11); the dualisation of Ila township road. This is a 4.5 km road at the cost of Twelve Billion, Six Hundred and Fifty Six Million , Four Hundred and Eight Thousand (N12,656,486,722.55), among many others.

However, Adeleke added that a total for the road sector is One Hundred and One Billion, Seven Hundred and Ninety Nine Million, Nine Hundred and Nine Three Thousand Naira (N101,799,993,595.05).