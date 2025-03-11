Your Mandate Aligns With My Administration’s Rescue Agenda, Zamfara Governor Tells North-West Devt Commission

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, says the mandate of the North-West Development Commission aligns with his administration’s six-point Rescue Agenda.

Lawal spoke on Tuesday when he hosted management of the North-West Development Commission on a courtesy visit at the Council Chamber in the Government House Gusau.

The Federal Government last year scrapped the Niger Delta Development Ministry and the Ministry of Sports Development and the created of the Ministry of Regional Development.

The new ministry is mandated to oversee all the regional development commissions, such as Niger Delta Development Commission, North-West Development Commission, South-West Development Commission and North-East Development Commission.

In his remarks, Lawal commended President Tinubu for establishing the North-West Development Commission.

“When His Excellency, President Bola Ahmad Tinubu, assented to the Bill establishing the North-West Development Commission last year, I believe I was the happiest person in the country.

“Zamfara has been at the bottom of almost all developmental indices in the country and faces multi-faceted threats and challenges.

“With that in mind, I thank Mr. President again for this laudable initiative to revive the North-West region,”Lawal said.

He noted that the visit by members of the Commission presents an invaluable opportunity for collaboration in a shared vision to fast-track development in Zamfara State, one of the critical yet disadvantaged states in the North-West region.

“Your mandate aligns with my administration’s six-point Rescue Agenda: security, agriculture, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment.

“I would like to assure you that we remain committed to working with your Commission to ensure that you deliver on your mandate for the overall development of Zamfara State and North-West, which form the most prominent political block in the country.

“My administration will provide you with all the necessary support you may require to facilitate your activities in the state.

“On a final note, I welcome you to Zamfara State as I look forward to witnessing the immediate take-off of your responsibilities in the state as outlined in your agenda, which include addressing insecurity and ecological issues, among others. I believe that addressing some of Zamfara’s challenges, especially insecurity – rooted in poverty, unemployment, and illiteracy, among others – will translate into peace, stability, and general development of the region and the country at large,” the Governor said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Northwest Development Commission, Alhaji Lawan Isma’ila Abdullahi Yakawada, stated that Zamfara State feels like home to him due to his strong relationship with the Governor and the people of the state.

“We are here for a courtesy visit to get acquainted. I told my colleagues that if it’s Zamfara, it’s easier for us than even Kaduna because I feel at home here.

“Your Excellency, this Commission is your baby. Fortunately, the North-West is the biggest zone in the country. The challenges we face are vast.

“We have a 10-year development plan of what we intend to achieve in the zone,” Yakawada said.