  • Tuesday, 11th March, 2025

Tinubu Renames Education Varsity after Maitama Sule

Nigeria | 60 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has renamed the Federal University of Education in Kano the Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education.

Alhaji Sule, 1929–2017, contributed significantly to Nigeria’s socio-political development throughout his illustrious career.

He served as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, where he was Chairman of the UN Special Committee Against Apartheid.

He also served as Chief Whip of the Federal House of Representatives (1954–1959), Leader of Nigeria’s Delegation to the Conference of Independent States (1960), First Federal Commissioner of Public Complaints (1976), and Minister of Mines and Power.

The President, in a statement issued on Monday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, believed that immortalising Ambassador Sule’s legacy will inspire younger generations to uphold integrity, patriotism, character, and nationalism.

 The Federal University of Education, Kano, which is one of seven specialised universities of education owned by the Federal Government, was initially owbed by Kano State Government.

As a federal university of education, it will continue to play a pivotal role in training teachers, further strengthening Nigeria’s education sector.

