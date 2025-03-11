S’ Court Dismisses PDP, Ajayi’s Appeal Seeking Nullification of Aiyedatiwa’s Election 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, challenging the qualification of Ondo State Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to contest the November 16, 2024, governorship election.

A five-member panel of the apex court dismissed the appeal for being baseless, frivolous and lacking in merit.

Justice Garba Lawal, who delivered the lead judgment subsequently upheld the concurrent judgments of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal which earlier dismissed the suit on similar grounds.

The appellants had sought to nullify Aiyedatiwa’s victory, accusing the deputy governor, Mr Olayide Owolabi Adelami, of forgery, impersonation and using a false identity.

However, both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal dismissed Ajayi’s case on procedural grounds, upholding Aiyedatiwa’s victory.

The appellants, in the suit filed on June 7, 2024, had claimed that Adelami’s eligibility was compromised due to the alleged falsification of documents.

But the defendants, which included Aiyedatiwa, Adelami, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), argued that Ajayi lacked the legal standing to bring the suit, adding that the suit was statute barred having been filed outside the 14 days allowed by law.

The Federal High Court had on December 2, 2024, dismissed Ajayi’s case on the grounds that the criminal accusations of forgery required more substantial evidence, which could not be presented through an originating summons.

The court also deemed the petition “statute-barred” as it was filed after the constitutionally mandated deadline.

This decision was unanimously upheld by the Court of Appeal on January 18, 2025, with a N500,000 fine imposed on Ajayi.

The latest apex court verdict has put to rest the long drawn legal battle over the Ondo State governorship poll.