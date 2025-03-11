Police Rescue Two Priests, Other Kidnap Victims  in Adamawa, Bayelsa

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force have successfully rescued Rev Fr Abraham Samman and Rev Fr Matthew Dusami, of the Catholic Dioceses of Yola and Jalingo.

The Catholic priests, who were kidnapped on 21 February 2025 in Adamawa State, were successfully rescued unharmed and without paying any ransom, on 8 March 2025.

A statement by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that the victims are currently receiving medical attention at a hospital.

Adejobi stated that the meticulously planned and well-coordinated rescue operation also led to the arrest of Tahamado Demian, 34, suspected to be part of the same church as the victims, in connection with the kidnapping incident.

“A locally fabricated assault rifle, some ammunition, a handset, and SIM cards were recovered during the ongoing investigation, along with intensified efforts to apprehend other fleeing members of the kidnapping gang,” he revealed.

In a separate operation, following a distress call received on 7 March 2025 at approximately 15:03, reporting the kidnapping of Mr Loveday Akari, SA to the Managing Director of NDDC, at Ayakoro Community in Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State, police operatives responded swiftly.

“Control measures were immediately activated to restrict the movement of the perpetrators,” he said.

The Force Spokesperson noted that a combined rescue operation was launched, resulting in the safe rescue of Mr Akari and another individual, both unharmed and without ransom payment, due to the sustained pressure exerted by the police, with support from other security operatives.

According to him, “The Nigeria Police Force continued to demonstrate a determined commitment to combating organised crime, particularly kidnapping, through intensified operational efforts and strategic interventions across the country. Recent successful rescue operations in Bayelsa and Adamawa States underscore the Force’s dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.”

He added that these successful operations demonstrate the effectiveness of the police’s coordinated response mechanisms and commitment to utilising intelligence-led policing to proactively respond to the dynamics of crimes and criminality.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, applauded the officers involved in these operations for their bravery, dedication, and professionalism.

He reiterated the force’s determination to intensify efforts to dismantle organised crime networks, rescue kidnapped victims, and bring perpetrators to justice.