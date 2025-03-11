NIMC: Modify Your Data on Our Portal or Risk Identity Theft

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has warned against modification of data on the National Identification Number (NIN) from sources other than its official self-service portal, stating that doing so exposes one to identity threats.

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday by its Head, Corporate Communications, Dr. Kayode Adegoke.

The statement read: “The NIMC wishes to state that in order to ensure the security and integrity of your NIN data, modifications can only be done on the official NIMC self-service portal:

Selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng

“Do not attempt to modify your NIN data on any unauthorised websites, as this may compromise your personal information and put you at risk of identity theft.

“By using the official NIMC self-service portal, you can be rest assured that your data is secure and protected. You’ll also enjoy the convenience of updating your information from anywhere, at any time. Your security and peace of mind are worth it.”