  • Tuesday, 11th March, 2025

NIMC: Modify Your Data on Our Portal or Risk Identity Theft

Nigeria | 52 minutes ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has warned against modification of data on the National Identification Number (NIN) from sources other than its official self-service portal, stating that doing so exposes one to identity threats.

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday by its Head, Corporate Communications, Dr. Kayode Adegoke.

The statement read: “The NIMC wishes to state that in order to ensure the security and integrity of your NIN data, modifications   can   only    be   done    on   the   official   NIMC    self-service   portal:

Selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng

 “Do not attempt to modify your NIN data on any unauthorised websites, as this may compromise your personal information and put you at risk of identity theft.

“By using the official NIMC self-service portal, you can be rest assured that your data is secure and protected. You’ll also enjoy the convenience of updating your information from anywhere, at any time. Your security and peace of mind are worth it.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.