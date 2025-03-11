Kwara Gov Inspects Prototype School, Restates Commitment for Strong Public Education 

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq weekend inspected the multistorey prototype primary school in Adeta, Ilorin, calling it another step to upgrade public school infrastructure along with the huge investments in the quality of teaching in the schools.

The administration is committed to investing more in the education sector this fiscal year to bridge the gaps in school infrastructure and digital literacy, he told reporters on the sideline of the inspection at Adeta.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor said the government’s KwaraLEARN programme is a watershed for teachers and public school pupils in the state as it builds learning processes around technology and best practices.

“We are going to focus heavily on education and healthcare this year. Those are the major challenges that we have to overcome. With what we have in the KwaraLEARN programme through which we put digital devices in every classroom, we are intentionally doing what we have to do to make sure we bridge some gaps,” the governor said.

“We have seen significant changes. As a result of the progress that we have made, many parents are taking their wards from private establishments to government schools because they have seen the change. This has seen an increase in enrollment. We are also reducing out-of-school children.

“This is a prototype of KwaraLEARN School. This is called a prototype in the sense that we have to rethink how we design and build our schools and learning environment. It is the way we want to build our schools. This is just the beginning.

“Parents are taking advantage of KwaraLEARN to enrol their children in public schools. By and large, we have seen an upturn in enrollment in our schools, and the learning outcomes are exceedingly very good. We are glad that we went into the KwaraLEARN programme and we are going to strengthen it.”