Katsina Gov Slams Critics of N5.7bn Goat Rearing Scheme 

• Describes them as enemies of the masses

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has slammed those criticizing his N5.7 billion goat rearing scheme, describing them as enemies of the rural dwellers.

Radda, who spoke during an empowerment programme for 7,220 widows at the Government House Tuesday, said the critics of the initiative are unconcerned about the suffering of the masses.

The governor had recently unveiled the N5.7 billion scheme, targeting the distribution of 40,000 goats to rural women and large scale farmers across the 34 local government areas of the state.

But misconceptions greeted the initiative with many pundits describing it as an avenue to siphon funds from the state government’s coffers by officials, while others termed it as a good omen for rural development and self-sufficient scheme.

However, Governor Radda, while addressing the 7,220 widows at the Banquet Hall in Hausa, said those criticizing the initiative were implementers of anti-masses policies and his administration would not be deterred by their opprobrium.

He said: “Recently, we visited each ward and selected 10 women and empowered them with four goats each for rearing, but some people are saying why did we buy goats for them. They said the world had advanced and past the stage of goats rearing.

“They are saying that because their parents are no longer in the village to rear animals to take care of their children. Those who are saying that, they don’t want the government to assist the masses.

“But whether they like it or not, we will continue to assist you because it is your right. The money that the Katsina State Government is getting is your money, so we will continue to assist you when necessary.”

He, however, explained that the empowerment of the 7,220 widows was among many revolving initiatives being implemented by his administration to tackle poverty, promote inclusiveness and enhance the quality of lives of the citizens.

Governor Radda vowed to continue to develop and implement policies and programmes aimed at uplifting the vulnerable and empowering the people to actualise their full potential.

“We are committed to building a Katsina State where no one is left behind, where every citizen, regardless of his or her background or circumstances, is given the opportunity to live and thrive,” he added.