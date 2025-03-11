Gombe Governor Hails Tinubu over FG’s Takeover, Conversion of Kumo General Hospital to FMC

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for approving the State’s request for the takeover and conversion of the newly reconstructed State government-owned General Hospital, Kumo into a Federal Medical Centre (FMC).

Yahaya, while reacting to the development emphasised that the takeover of the new state-of- the-art medical facility by the federal government would significantly improve healthcare delivery in the State and the northeast sub-region.

The Governor noted that the upgraded facility would serve as a teaching hospital for both the Federal University of Kashere and Lincoln University, Kumo, with the expectation that those to be trained in these institutions as medical practitioners would improve the State’s workforce in the health sector upon completion of their education.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing quality and affordable healthcare service, as evidenced by the remodelling of the specialist hospital in Gombe, two general hospitals in Bajoga and Kaltungo, and construction of a brand-new general hospital in Kumo, as well as revitalisation of the 114 Primary Healthcare Centres across the state among other strides in the health sector.

“I am excited about the approval by our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the takeover and conversion of the General Hospital Kumo to a Federal Medical Centre.

“This development will no doubt enhance the delivery of quality healthcare services to our people in Gombe state and our neighbouring states,” the Governor stated.

“Upon completing the reconstruction and equipping of the Kumo Hospital, which is a 200-bed-capacity ultramodern facility designed to provide comprehensive healthcare service, we requested for its takeover and conversion by the federal government into an FMC, especially since the former FMC in Gombe had been upgraded to a Federal Teaching Hospital.

“Today Mr. President has graciously approved our request. On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, we express our sincere appreciation to the President for this gesture.

“I equally appreciate the support of my dear brother, the Hon. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Mohammed Ali Pate,” Yahaya further remarked.

The Presidency had while announcing the president’s approval for the takeover of the Kumo hospital, acknowledged the commitment of Governor Yahaya to improving healthcare sector in Gombe state, saying “The federal government also recognises the State’s commitment to improving its health sector in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which encompasses comprehensive reforms in healthcare.”

Yahaya recently disclosed his administration’s decision to construct additional 114 Primary Healthcare Centres in each of the 114 wards of the state in order to consolidate the gains achieved by his government and ensure that every citizen, regardless of location, has access to basic and essential health services.