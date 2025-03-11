FG Denies Abandoning Survivors of Sexual and Gender Based Violence

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs (FMWA) has denied the false claims circulating in a recent video alleging that survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) under the Ministry’s care have been abandoned.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Dr Maryam Keshinro, the ministry stated that the accusations were not only misleading but also undermine the structured, ongoing efforts to protect and empower survivors.

She added that by constitutional mandate, state governments were responsible for managing SGBV shelters and survivor support systems through their respective State Ministries of Women Affairs.

However, Keshinro noted that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs operates only one temporary shelter in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which is designated for urgent, high-risk cases requiring immediate federal intervention.

“This facility is not a long-term care home but a transitional space where survivors receive immediate support before being reintegrated into appropriate state or community-based systems.”

Beyond emergency shelter, the Ministry has taken a proactive approach to survivor support. In 2024, the FMWA conducted a nationwide needs assessment across Kano, Lagos, Nasarawa, and the FCT to identify gaps in survivor services.

This assessment directly informed the Ministry’s targeted interventions, ensuring resources were allocated where they were needed most and strengthening collaboration with state authorities to improve survivor support systems.

The statement reads: “The allegations made in the circulated video are entirely false. They distort the facts and undermine the progress being made to address gender-based violence in Nigeria. Every case brought to the Ministry’s attention is treated with urgency and care, and every claim is rigorously verified.

“We encourage Nigerians, the media, and all stakeholders to seek factual information directly from the Ministry. The FMWA’s commitment to survivors is unwavering, evidence-based, and results-driven—reflected in its immediate interventions, long-term support systems, and broader systemic reforms.”