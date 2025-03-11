  • Tuesday, 11th March, 2025

FCT POWA Marks International Women’s Day with a Celebration of Female Empowerment and Unity

Chiemelie Ezeobi 

The Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), FCT Chapter, commemorated International Women’s Day with a vibrant event highlighting the achievements and contributions of women in society. 

Held at the POWA Secretariat in Jabi, Abuja, the gathering brought together police officers’ wives, senior female police officers, and students from various POWA schools across the Federal Capital Territory.

The event was chaired by the FCT POWA Chairperson, Mrs Disu Mutiat Olufunmilola, who was represented by Mrs Veronica Iwodi, wife of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, FCT Police Command.

Delivering the Chairperson’s message, Mrs Iwodi conveyed words of encouragement to women, particularly those serving in demanding professions such as security and law enforcement. 

She stated: “To every woman breaking barriers, juggling responsibilities, and standing strong in the face of adversity—your strength is the foundation upon which families, communities, and nations are built. 

“In demanding professions like security and law enforcement, where the stakes are high and sacrifices are great, your resilience and dedication inspire generations. Keep pushing forward, knowing that your contributions are invaluable and your potential limitless.”

The event also featured inspiring speeches from senior female police officers, including Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ifeyinwa Ndibe and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Esther Ogunfowora. 

They shared insights on balancing law enforcement careers with family responsibilities, stressing the importance of resilience, self-care, and strong support systems. 

Their discussions underscored the vital role women play in shaping the future of policing while also supporting their families and professional growth.

The celebration concluded on a high note with a musical performance by the Police Live Band, fostering a sense of unity and empowerment among attendees.

