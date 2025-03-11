Edo PDP Decries Insecurity Under Okpebholo, APC

, Commends Oshiomhole for speaking out

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday criticised the continuous killings of innocent people in the state in the past two weeks, blaming it on government’s failure to ensure the protection of lives and property of its citizens.

The party, however, commended former governor of the state, and now Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, for raising the alarm over the incessant killings of innocent people across the state during plenary.

It particularly noted that the worsening insecurity comes from Edo South to Edo Central and to Edo North Senatorial Districts, where killings and violent attacks are becoming increasingly rampant.

In a press conference in Benin City, the Edo State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi said the Okpebholo-led government has failed abysmally in the protection of lives and property of citizens, which is the primary responsibility of any government.

Aziegbemi, who stated that in the past two weeks, at least 35 innocent Edo citizens have been brutally killed, noted that Oshiomhole’s lamentation at Senate plenary, was a mere corroboration of PDP’s position over the worsening insecurity in the state.

According him, “Oshiomhole even acknowledged that the people of Edo State are under siege, the primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property of citizens, and in this regard, we can categorically say that the Okpebholo government has failed woefully.

“In the past two weeks, at least 35 innocent Edo Citizens have been brutally killed, including Batemue Philip Ebo, Christopher Bello and Victor Ogedengbe, whose lives were tragically cut short by militant groups and killer herdsmen. Several others have sustained various degrees of injuries and properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed.

“The people of Edo State are under siege. This was even acknowledged by Okpebholo’s political ally, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, during his public outcry on the floor of the Senate in Abuja, where he lamented the worsening insecurity in Edo State under Okpebholo’s watch. From Edo South to Edo Central and to Edo North Senatorial District, killings and violent attacks have become rampant.”

The Edo PDP chair lamented that the state, which was repositioned as one of Nigeria’s safest places to live and do business during the Godwin Obaseki-led administration, has now become so unsafe, gaining a notorious reputation as the capital of kidnapping and violent crimes.

“We dare to ask Okpebholo what happened to the elaborate surveillance system with cameras and screen, the Command and control centre, among others which Obaseki put in place to the envy of the entire country and beyond.

“Why did Okpebholo disarm all the sectors of the Edo State Security Network after dislodging its leadership?

“Where are all the world-class standard, secure communication devices handed to all sector commanders across the state

“Lastly, how many security council meetings has Okpebholo held since he was sworn into office, and what was the quality of these meetings if there was any?” he asked.

Aziegbemi expressed sadness that the “supposed chief security officer of the state stands dazed, overwhelmed, clueless, and utterly incapable of managing the worsening insecurity that has continued to claim the lives of innocent citizens almost on daily basis.”

Reacting to the allegations, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Okpebholo, Mr. Fred Itua, said the PDP fabricated outrage over recent security incidents in Ovia and Okpekpe is laughable.

He said the PDP ignored insecurity for eight years, while Governor Okpebholo has already taken decisive actions, equipping security agencies and restructuring the Edo Security Network.

According to Itua, “While the Okpebholo administration swiftly mobilised security forces and initiated immediate responses to curb the threats, PDP shamelessly tried to spin the situation to cover up their own failures. Under their disastrous leadership, Edo’s security architecture collapsed, leaving citizens at the mercy of criminals. Yet, here they are, pretending to care about security only because it offers them another excuse to criticize.”