Dorman Long, NSE Partner to Strengthen Engineers’ Capacity 

Peter Uzoho

Dorman Long Engineering Limited, one of the service providers in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) on human capital development, training, and professional consultancy.

The partnership aims to further reinforce the company’s commitment to local content promotion and domiciliation of the gamut of engineering works and services in Nigeria.

The partnership also aligns with Dorman Long’s longstanding vision to foster engineering excellence in Nigeria and further underscores the company’s dedication to supporting capacity-building in the profession.

Through the collaboration, according to a statement by the company, both organisations aim to drive impactful training initiatives and enhance the professional development of engineers in the country.

Speaking on the significance of the agreement, Managing Director of Dorman Long Engineering, Mr. Chris Ijeli, emphasised the company’s commitment to advancing engineering expertise and creating opportunities for young engineers.

“At Dorman Long, we have always prioritised the development of young engineering talent, as evidenced by the success of past trainees who have gone on to hold leadership positions within our organisation and beyond.

“ This MoU serves as a structured framework to deepen our contributions to the engineering profession by offering training, mentorship, and professional consultancy services that will have a long-lasting impact,” Ijeli said.

He further noted that a key component of the MoU includes structured training programmes for NSE student members, as well as a one-year graduate training programme with stipends for fresh engineering graduates. This initiative, he stated, will enhance employability, and bridge the skills gap within the industry.

On her part, the President of NSE, Margaret Oguntala, emphasised that the MoU was aimed at legitimising the existing relationship between both organisations.

She emphasised that the collaboration areas outlined in the MoU align with the NSE’s strategic agenda, which the society has been actively pursuing.

She also expressed appreciation to Dorman Long Engineering Limited for its unwavering support and commitment to the engineering profession and the NSE.