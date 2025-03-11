Dele Ezeoba: Standing Up for What is Right

His resignation as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Admiralty University of Nigeria underscores his courage as a leader of principle, writes Zik Zulu Okafor

The announcement came with a tinge of impunity. It was by the Federal Ministry of Education which last week endorsed the controversial appointment of Christopher Ogbogbo, a Professor of African History at the University of Ibadan as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of Admiralty University of Nigeria , ADUN, Ibusa, Delta state. It asserted that the choice of Prof Ogbogbo followed due process.

This decision naturally sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. And the reason is simple. It was a decision that flagrantly disregarded the principles of meritocracy, transparency, and the natural cause of justice ; those inherent and universal principles of fairness, equality, and morality that govern human behavior and interactions.

To be clear, the initial process leading to the last act, the choice of the substantive Vice Chancellor, was hailed as a model of transparency . Because it involved a rigorous selection process conducted by KPMG, a renowned global human resource advisory company. The Joint Selection Board, JSB, comprising esteemed individuals, unanimously endorsed the report, which ranked the candidates based on their performances. The candidates also heralded the integrity of the process.

However, in a strange and stunning reversal, the Ministry of Education and indeed the federal government decided to ignore the recommendations of the JSB, and opted to appoint Prof Ogbogbo, who scored 72.5%, behind the top-ranked candidate, Lucian Chukwu, a Professor of Marine Biology and Deputy Vice Chancellor, Management Services at the University of Lagos who scored 83.41% , the best in the written test.

Here, then, lay the cause of what could be called a most avoidable controversy. Everything went well until the JSB, presented the result of the test before the university Governing Council. While some members advocated a meticulous and continued adherence to meritocracy by choosing the best candidate, others, mostly of the Nigerian Navy extraction, chose the second candidate , Prof Ogbogbo. For Ezeoba, a Vice Admiral, retired, and former Chief of Naval Staff, choosing Prof Ogbogbo was not an issue but there had to be a cogent reason to discard the candidate that came first for the second. He was not given this reason. And so the meeting ended on a stalemate. But it was clear to the discerning mind that this deadlock had political undertones or how else could all those of the Nigerian Navy hue vote for Prof Ogbogbo, whereas others voted for Prof Chukwu.

Ezeoba, an alumnus of Kennedy School of Government, Havard University, USA, however, cautioned the council as contained in his report of the proceedings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, warning that ” their action could lead to unnecessary controversy that could ultimately jeopardize the finality of the process. He subsequently advised that the first candidate in the order of merit be announced as the Vice Chancellor Designate…”.

Perhaps convinced that a leader should be a beacon of integrity, one that must take a courageous stand on issues , Ezeoba on February 27, sent a report of the impasse to the Honourable Minister of Education , Morufu Olatunji Alausa. Having perused the report, the Minister seemed to see the merit of the Pro- Chancellor’s concern and so directed him to announce the first candidate, Prof Chukwu as the Vice Chancellor Designate. But, just here was where the absurd drama , the naked dance of politics, started.

Although Ezeoba subsequently instructed the Acting Vice Chancellor and the Registrar to issue a press statement announcing Prof Chukwu as VC Designate as directed by the Education Minister, the Registrar declined . Instead, he convened an extraordinary meeting of the council the next day, February 28, in the absence of the Pro-Chancellor of the institution and Chairman of the Governing Council. The impunity of his act pointed to the hard fact that he was dancing to an external drum beat. Indeed, it was at this quasi-Council meeting described as illegal by Ezeoba, by close observers of developments in the university and indeed by many knowledgeable members of the public , that Prof Ogbogbo, the man that took second was announced as the substantive Vice Chancellor of ADUN.

While this brazen disregard for merit and transparency has been condemned by many, Ezeoba’s courageous stance against this screaming injustice must be applauded and should inspire. This is so because this blatant and barefaced mimicry of meritocracy is a product of political manipulation and cronyism. Nothing less.

But, there is no question that the implications of this decision are far-reaching, as it undermines the very foundations of academic excellence and integrity. It sends a disturbing message that merit and hard work are no longer valued, and that political connections and influence can override the principles of fairness and transparency in a nascent institution like ADUN which commenced academic activities with a well applauded demonstration of excellence .

The disregard for meritocracy and fairness in bypassing Prof. Chukwu, the rightful first-choice candidate, in favor of a second is a reprehensible affront to the very fabric of education and excellence. It is a choice that not only undermines the principles of hard work and achievement but also sends a damaging message that mediocrity is acceptable and merit doesn’t matter. This is an unacceptable insult to the pursuit of knowledge and the noble aspirations of academia.

The Federal Government’s handling of the Admiralty University Vice-Chancellor appointment is a stark reminder of the pervasive accusations of cronyism that has plagued the administration. By disregarding the transparent and merit-based selection process conducted by KPMG, a globally respected organization, the government is not only undermining the integrity of the academic institution but also lending authenticity to the perceived culture of favoritism .

This move will undoubtedly exacerbate the existing perception of corruption in the country, further eroding public trust in the government’s ability to make impartial decisions.

It is imperative that the government reverses its decision and upholds the principles of meritocracy and transparency. Anything less would be a betrayal of the public’s trust and a perpetuation of the status quo.

For Ezeoba , a man of granite-cast integrity, resignation from whatever position he held in that school had become inevitable. In his resignation letter to President Tinubu, he captured and illuminated his values that he holds inviolable. ” It is with utmost respect and great sense of responsibility that I hereby gladly tender my resignation as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Admiralty University of Nigeria, Ibusa, Delta state , effective 6th March, 2025. The reason for this rather unforeseen decision is the controversy arising from the negation of a transparent and merit based interview process supported and guided by KPMG, leading to the final selection and appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor for the university by members of the Governing Council…..

With a great sense of humility, I pride myself as a strong believer in the ethos of Truth, Fairness, Equity, Transparency and Justice to all manners of people, as the fundamental principles of purposeful leadership. These core attributes I deeply relish and consider them as the essential pillars of the strength of character and leadership. “

Ezeoba’s noble stance is a call to the Nigerian leadership to embrace what obtains in globally renowned institutions such as Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Stanford, all in USA and Oxford University in England, among others.

These leading institutions have consistently demonstrated a commitment to meritocracy and transparency in their appointment processes. They have established rigorous selection processes that prioritize academic excellence, innovation, and leadership abilities.

For instance, Harvard University’s appointment process for its President involves a comprehensive search committee that considers candidates from around the world based on their academic achievements, leadership experience, and vision for the university.

Similarly, MIT’s appointment process for its President involves a thorough evaluation of candidates’ academic and research credentials, as well as their ability to lead and inspire the university community.

These institutions’ commitment to meritocracy and transparency has enabled them to attract and retain top talent from around the world, driving innovation, excellence, and progress in their respective fields. Even here in Nigeria,

institutions such as the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos, to a very large extent, have also demonstrated a commitment to meritocracy and transparency in their appointment processes.

Therefore, to restore justice and credibility to the appointment process at Admiralty University, the Ministry of Education and the government must rescind their decision and allow the original selection process to stand and a thorough investigation conducted to uncover the circumstances surrounding the sham appointment and to hold those responsible accountable.

Government must recognize that its actions have consequences, not just for the academic institution but for the country as a whole. It is time for the government to take a stand against favoritism and cronyism, and to demonstrate its commitment to fairness, equity, and merit. No question, the future of Nigeria’s academic institutions and the country’s reputation depend on it.

As for Ezeoba, his last words paint a crystal picture of his noble character. Said he, ” I will always stand on the side of justice no matter the price I have to pay. In the words of Simon Oleh, a Professor of Politics and International Political Economy, based in the USA, ” Dele is simply “a profile in courage.”

And that is putting it succinctly.

*Zik Zulu Okafor, a Media Consultant and public affairs commentator, wrote from Lagos.