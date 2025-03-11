Avoid another Bloodshed, Bishop Adeoye Begs Osun Political Leaders

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Spokesman of the World Bishops Council (WBC), Africa Chapter, Bishop Seun Adeoye, has appealed to politicians in Osun State to embrace the path of peace and stop causing unnecessary tension among the citizenry.

Bishop Adeoye, in a statement in Osogbo yesterday , regretted that few weeks after the killings of six individuals over the unresolved Appeal Court judgment on local government administration, another issue that may affect the peace of the state has resurfaced.

The Founder of Sufficient Grace and Truth International Ministries, who also doubles as the International Communication Director of Worldwide Anglican Church (WAC) called on leaders of both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) to lawfully pursue their grievances and avoid another bloodshed in the state.

“While the state residents are just breathing a sigh of relief after the policing and the bloody local government councils takeover three weeks ago, we woke up again few days ago to another serious issue of public concern.

“The recent one is the series of allegations of mismanagement of public funds running into billions of naira by the incumbent administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke against his predecessor Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, who is now a federal minister and some of his former aides.

“Good enough, the matter has been reported to the anti-graft agency. I think leaders should own up to their responsibilities and be ready to be scrutinized after leaving offices and entertain no fear if they have done well. So, they should be ready for probe.

“The simple thing is for those accused of corruption to defend themselves before the anti-graft agency or the court while the accusers should be ready to provide all their evidences unless such allegations are frivolous.

“But with several claims and counter claims between the two parties ongoing now, I am afraid of what may be aftermath of this. The struggle to take over public space by these gladiators is causing more fear among the peaceful residents of Osun State.

“These warriors should remember that six souls who met their untimely death over the LG melee are now buried leaving their families to bear the pains and the burdens. It may be disastrous if another bubble should burst again,” he said.

Bishop Adeoye therefore, noted that no development can take place in the atmosphere of crisis while urging leaders of both parties to refrain from anything that can create havoc as divine punishment awaits anyone who intentionally provokes the raising of swords of war among the state residents.