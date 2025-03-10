Omo-Agege Visits President Tinubu

The immediate past Deputy President of the Senate and Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate during the 2023 election, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has turday, met with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja to discuss issues relating to Delta State.

According to a statement, Omo-Agege confirmed the visit to President Tinubu in a post on his verified social media handles yesterday.

Omo-Agege’s visit is coming weeks after some leaders of the APC from Delta State led by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, SAN, also met with President Tinubu.

The Delta APC 2023 governorship candidate had been on a ‘thanking tour’ to members of the party across the 25 local government areas of the state.

He said the discussion during the meeting was centred on the country’s development and progress, with a special focus on happenings in Delta State.

“Last night (Saturday), I had the privilege of meeting with His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“We had a productive discussion on growth, development, and progress for our nation, with a focus on Delta State, and I’m optimistic about the future”, the post read.

Senator Omo-Agege represented Delta Central senatorial district of Delta where he grew to become Deputy President of the Senate, between 2016 to 2023.