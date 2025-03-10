IWD: NWAA calls for inclusivity, gender equality in forthcoming award

Nigeria Women Achievers Awards/Conference commemorating the International Women’s Day through the Celebration and honouring of Women’s Strength, brilliance and resilience across the Nation.

As the world marks International Women’s Day on 8th March 2025, this year’s theme, “Accelerate Action,” calls for urgent and collective efforts to advance gender equality.

For women across the Nation and globe, this theme resonates deeply. It’s a rallying cry to address the unique challenges we face while celebrating their extraordinary contributions to society.

International Women’s Day is not just about celebrating these achievements, it’s also a worldwide call to action, acknowledge and implement. It’s time to push harder, move faster, and break down the structures that hold women back.

IWD is all about celebrating women’s great exploits and contributions to world at large. A time to recognize the progress made towards gender equality and to continue advocating for women’s rights, empowerment and reminder that gender equality is essential for a sustainable future.

Amb. Dr Joy Osusu said : It’s our tradition , this year, The Nigeria Women Achievers Awards platform is celebrating the undeniable impact of women in business, arts, science, charity and activism alongside a powerful conference to inspire MORE ACTION.

According to her ; The Time is Now! Let move from talking to actions. Let’s collaborate more to cover grounds. Let’s act more….. celebrating our strength, brilliance, resilience and taking actions swiftly.

Let’s continually join forces to celebrate women’s achievements and work towards a more inclusive and equitable society!

Speaking at the conference are seasoned professionals and leaders of industry who have continually broken bias, in no particular order;

Amb. Dr. Olubukola Abitove, the Group Managing

Director (GMD), Digital Space Capital.

Hon Amb. Dr Bunmi Obakoya (CEO Diffuser Limited)

HRH Dr. Maryam Elisha (CEO Rikaoto by me)

Mrs Gloria Young (Nollywood Veteran Actress)

Mrs Paris Ado Sanusi (CEO Olalee Perfumes/Founder Distinguished Ladies Initiatives)

Ijeoma Richards ( Actor, film producer, and President Nollywood Creative Minds Forum (NCMF)

Panelists;

Mrs Maimuna Abaji Yahaya

(Veteran Actress /Film maker and Media Personality)

Amb. Dr. Lola Odeyale Ayo-Fashida

Finance and Management Consultant.

(President of Outpour of Fragrances initiative)

Chief Dr. (Hon.) Kamlesh Jain.

CMC, FIMC

(Motivational Speaker and trainer)

Queen Collete Nwadike

(Fine Artist, 2time Ex Beauty Queen, Filmmaker, Entrepreneur, Public Servant)

Enifome Ogbimi (Founder Live again Foundation)

The Nigeria Women Achievers Awards has always been in commemoration of the international women’s day to celebrate and inspire more women in their different fields.

Another prestigious awards for top achievers in our country who have toiled and worked hard in upholding our country and impacting lives through their various offices, platforms and businesses.

A global medium of celebrating great achievements; professionals, talents, respectable personalities, rare creativity and corporate bodies who are role models in their diverse areas of human endeavour, especially those who have made positive impact on Nigerian youths and the populace at large, thus contributing positively to the Nation’s economy and growth.

Awards are symbols

of Achievement, Hardwork, Professional Success,

and Personal Goals reached. They are a Motivation

for many to reach for even Higher levels of Success.

They provide a tangible reminder of what is Possible.

According to the convener; Amb .Dr Joy Osusu; We are putting spotlight on women’s impact, creativity, beauty ,strength, courage and resilience while inspiring more action to press harder and do more thereby honouring the legacy of women who have paved the way for progress, as well as keeping the flame alive and clearing the path for those coming after.

Join us April 13th 2025 at the prestigious Oriental Hotel Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria for another time of celebration and ingniting our residence spirit as we are set to Accelate Action this 2025 by honouring and inspiring women

Other side attractions includes Ambassadorial and doctorate induction, music, comedy and lots more.