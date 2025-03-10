Governor Uzodinma Receives NDSF Ambassadors, Mascot in Owerri

Bros, the Niger Delta Sports Festival Mascot was unveiled Friday afternoon at a colourful ceremony in Owerri, Imo State which had in attendance, the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) led by the Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku and Director of Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye.

Heralded by traditional dancers and serenaded by the Imo State choral group, Bros emerged digitally and live with a pose that had audience in a standing applause that froze the filled auditorium of the Landmark Event Centre in the posh New Owerri development area.

Before the digital presentation of the animated Mascot, Itiako Ikpokpo, the Lead Consultant at Dunamis Icon and Co-Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, told the audience the story of Bros.

“The Mascot is derived from the Dolphin, which like the Niger Delta in Nigeria, has presence, prominence and respect in its environment.

“The name, Bros, is a short form for “Brother” which is commonly used in the Niger Delta, depicting the oneness, friendship and camaraderie that they share. Simply put, all Niger Deltans are brothers and they call themselves “Bros”, Ikpokpo narrated to nods of agreement by the guests that also included members of the Imo State Executive Council, Senators and some members of the House of Representatives.

The presence of Festival Ambassadors led by two former Afrian Footballers of the Year, Victor Ikpeba and Emmanuel Amunike added colour and excitement as guests eagerly sought to pose for pictures and videos with them.

Other Ambassadors who were unveiled alongside the duo were World women Wrestling champion, Blessing Oborodudu, former Africa sprints champion, Seun Ogunkoya, Tamunosiki Atorudibo, Olympic medalist, Patience Igbiti and former Falcons captain, Efionwan Ekpo.

The live Mascot strutted the stage as pyrotechnics were blasted to herald the official unveiling and in a friendly zest, invited Governor Uzodinma and the NDDC hierarchy for photoshots which they happily obliged.

“I appreciate your decision to host this important event in Imo State even as I look forward to continued collaboration for the benefit of our people”, Governor Uzodinma stated.

Earlier in his welcome address at the event which was also a celebration of the NDDC 25th years of operation, Ogbuku said, “the festival aims to promote regional integration and discover new sporting talents in the Niger Delta region”.

In concluding his introduction of Bros, Ikpokpo added, “Dolphins are also very sociable and cultural. They entertain, learn, teach their young ones, build social bonds and have a high sense of cooperation and mutual existence.

“Most importantly, Dolphins communicate in various ways, just like we have various languages and ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta, but all united in diversity.”

Governor Uzodinma Receives NDSF Ambassadors, Mascot in Owerri

