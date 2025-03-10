Eniola Bolaji Clinches Gold at Spanish Para Badminton

Paralympic bronze medallist, Eniola Bolaji, added another prestigious gold medal to her collection at the weekend, winning at the 2025 Spanish Para Badminton International II in Vitoria.

This makes it 11 out of 11 in internationals she has played so far.

The multiple African champion convincingly beat Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyba 2-0 (21-15, 21-15) dominating the women’s singles SL3 final category.

Bolaji’s path to gold was nothing short of impressive. She first defeated Brazil’s Kauana Michelson Beckenka of Brazil 2-0 (21-15, 21-2) and then France’s Caroline Bergeron 2-0 (21-7, 21-8) at the group stage before cruising through the quarterfinals, where she beat Australia’s Celine Vinot 2-0 (21-8, 21-12).

In the semifinals, Bolaji showcased her exceptional form with a dominant 2-0 (21-12, 21-6) win over India’s Neeraj, booking her spot in the final.

President of Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Francis Orbih, praised Bolaji’s remarkable achievement, noting that the gold marks her second in just two months.

Orbih expressed confidence in the Federation’s ongoing investment in Paralympic athletes, emphasising continued support for Bolaji and other para badminton players.

He said, “Bolaji’s victory is a testament to her dedication and her rising dominance on the world para badminton stage. This gold is her second in just two months, and it shows that our athletes are capable of competing at the highest level.

“We are committed to investing in Bolaji and all our para badminton players. Their success is a reflection of the hard work and resources we are putting into developing the sport. This victory is just one of many more to come.

“One of our focus as a Federation is to ensure more players qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics”, he added.

He also thanked the National Sports Commission (NSC) for its timely intervention, which has been crucial in aiding the federation’s growth.

“The Commission’s support and encouragement spells a new dawn for Sports development in Nigeria,” concludes the BFN president.