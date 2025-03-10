Continental Hotel Group Celebrates International Women’s Day in Grand Style

Continental Hotel Group, a five-star hospitality giant with operations in Abuja and Lagos, hosted a special reception to honour women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The event, which was attended by dignitaries of high calibre from both the public and private sectors, was a testament to the hotel group’s commitment to promoting gender equality and inclusiveness.

Speaking at the event, Karl Hala, Group General Manager, Continental Hotel Group, praised the women in attendance for their remarkable achievements. “Each of you in this room is a force,” he said.

“You shape policies, drive economies, lead industries, inspire generations—and still, you do it all with elegance, charm, and a touch of magic,” Hala enthused.

Hala emphasised the importance of accelerating action for women, highlighting the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day celebration. “When women take the wheel, things move forward,” he noted, adding, “You don’t wait for change; you make it happen.”

The Group General Manager also stressed the need to uplift and support every woman and girl, ensuring they have the right to dream, the power to act, and the platform to rise. “Because when one woman moves forward, we all do,” he asserted.

According to Hala, Continental Hotel Group’s commitment to gender equality is evident in its operations.

“We have women in key leadership positions, including on our board of directors.

“Additionally, we have implemented policies and programmes to support women’s growth and development, including a nursery for working mothers.”

Hala, in his closing remarks, reiterated the hotel group’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and supporting women’s growth and development throughout the year.

“We believe that women have a vital role to play in shaping the hospitality industry. We are committed to providing them with the opportunities and support they need to succeed,” he said.

Guests praised the hotel group’s efforts to promote gender equality and inclusiveness.

One of the speakers at the event ,Violet Olalekan-Alani, a financial wellness advocate noted, “It’s inspiring to see a hospitality giant like Continental Hotel Group leading the charge in promoting gender equality.”

With its commitment to gender equality and inclusiveness, Continental Hotel Group is setting a shining example for other businesses to follow.