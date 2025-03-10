Africa World Airlines Promises More Travel Options

Chinedu Eze

Africa World Airlines (AWA), Ghana’s leading airline and longest serving carrier on the Lagos – Accra route, has promised to further consolidate its operations and offer its customers greater travel options.

Speaking at a Trade Partners’ Forum and Award Reception, Head Commercial Mr. Jonathan Kofi Appiah, noted that it is often said that most airlines that operate on the Lagos – Accra route only survive for between 5 and 10 years at most.

However, Africa World Airlines did both by surpassing both limits and continues to provide excellent, safe and secure services to its esteemed guests.

“We pride ourselves as the leading carrier on the route with an impressive on time performance. This is because we always do all we can to ensure that our flights depart and arrive on schedule at our various destinations. And in the near future we hope to offer our guests more travel options with plans to commence flights to Port Harcourt,” Mr. Appiah said.

The Airline’s Country Manager in Lagos, Mr. Kingsley Chima said; “Since recovering from Covid-19, we have been struggling to return to 5 flights daily. However, our immediate goal is to take it to 3 daily flights and we plan to restore the early morning flights out of Accra and Lagos. We are here today and have survived this long because you supported us and keep supporting us and we would like to thank you.”

The Airline’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Mr. Aaron Nortey said; “Our values at AWA is to be a safe, efficient, punctual, cost conscious, and reliable airline that is committed offering the best service.”