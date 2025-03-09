Unravelling That Zion Testimony Debacle

Dan Aibangbe

It was just a few days ago that the news broke about a young Lady named Loveth, who shared her fairy tale testimony of her grass-to-grace leap and divine turnaround that landed her into becoming a proud owner of a mansion in a notable estate in faraway Enugu State. The testimony has a root in a prophecy given during the Open Heaven ministration of Evangelist Ebuka Obi, Spiritual Director of the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach in February 2024. The young lady later returned to share her testimony of success that appeared to align with the earlier prophecy, but sadly, her testimony was discovered to be untrue.

To the unsuspecting public, so many questions beg for answer: is the testimony sponsored or voluntarily self-orchestrated? For those thinking that the ministry could be peddling false testimonies I ask, is it reasonable that they would spend one whole year orchestrating it, considering they air about twenty or more per service, two times a week? What would the Church stand to benefit from such a scheme – attract more members, considering the membership is already overflowing? Is this an isolated case or are there many of such cases? To the best of my knowledge, this is an isolated case among the multiples of outstanding testimonies featured on the church’s platforms.

The Zion Prayer Movement Outreach has become a great brand renowned nationwide and in the international community. The active members are in millions and branches in so many nations of the world. To my mind, such a ministry has grown beyond the need for orchestrated testimonies. The Law of large numbers alone ensures there are too many quality testimonies to feature, without the need for any shenanigans. The real challenge is screening out the best.

Under the leadership of the highly anointed Evangelist Ebuka Obi, the Zion Ministry has zero-tolerance for obscenity, fraud, demonic consultations and all form of vices. Evangelist Ebuka’s crusade style of puritanism has earned him open confrontation with Native Doctors especially of eastern confraternities. Sadly, his puritanism has also earned him envy and hatred from the established fellow clerics of the Christian faith. Some have openly confronted him while others are still acting covertly. Attempts have been made on his life without success and it is not surprising this new tactic of Blackmail may be part of their arsenal.

Evangelist Ebuka Obi’s uncompromising practices, coupled with the huge success of the ministry in just over a decade has made him and the ministry the subject of acrimonious envy. It is the destiny of success that it always attracts detractors. Attacks on successful people and movements is not a new phenomenon. In fact, as far back as the times of Christ on earth, His ministry was subject to so many attacks and the establishment sought to kill Him! The comfort comes from the realisation that when you are on God’s mission, nobody can terminate it until God Himself is done!

In today’s Christianity, especially the Pentecostals and Charismatics, the working of miracles are very essential in planting and promoting new brands. But the solidification of brands rely more on structures, protocols and sound doctrine. This fact answers the question of whether the ’fake’ mansion testimony of Miss Loveth was orchestrated by the ministry or Evangelist Ebuka Obi. It would be shocking that an already well established brand with up to 10 million members worldwide, would be desperate to that extent. This same Ministry handles testimonies in multiples every service day (Wednesdays and Sundays). What would be the need for faking testimonies when the ministry already has more than enough to handle during the limited broadcast times?

Evangelist Ebuka Obi is a self-disciplined man who has openly challenged his colleagues to the test of chastity. He requests any one of them who can confirm to have never indulged in sexual sins to come out in the open! He has also been a scourge and thorn in the flesh of fraudsters, popularly called yahoo-yahoo! Is that the kind of person who would now be orchestrating testimonies?

To those who would question why the ministry did not carry out due diligence before accepting and sharing the Loveth story, the blunt answer is that they actually did enough by requesting for the evidence of her claim, which she presented in video format. It was this video evidence that actually exposed her lies eventually. So, rather than condemn, we should praise the Ministry, more so as crime detection is not their core competence or responsibility! That is for the police. Those who also question why an ‘all-seeing’ Prophet did not know a plot was being hatched against him should consider that it is the prerogative of God to reveal things to his Servants at His own time and for His own glory alone! Sometimes, God allows both the tares and the wheat together for the purpose of a good harvest.

The questions to ask ourselves is how many of us can run a business with 10,000 customers without an issue? These Men of God we keep disparaging carelessly run congregations with countless members from all walks of life. We must appreciate their industry and efforts to keep our society same and pious.

As to the case of Loveth, we should be satisfied that the police has already been involved. They are the right authorities by Law to investigate all forms of crime. Conjectures, speculations, rumours and other negative emotions do not help but rather detract the course of genuine investigations. Let the general public allow the professionals do their job this time around.

Aibangbe is a Media and Public Relations Consultant