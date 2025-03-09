Soto Gallery, Ecobank, AFC Push Art Boundaries With 2nd Edition of +234 Art Fair

Following the tremendous success of its inaugural edition, Soto Gallery, in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria Limited, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Main Sponsor Craneburg Construction Company are set to host the second edition of the +234 Art Fair.

The highly anticipated event will take place from March 27th to March 31st, 2025, at the Ecobank Pan African Center (EPAC) in Victoria Island, Lagos, starting at 10 a.m. each day.

The theme for the 2025 edition, ‘Championing Patronage in Nigerian Art’, will explore the transformative power of patronage in driving the growth and sustainability of Nigerian art.

The fair is designed to offer a significant platform for young, unrepresented Nigerian artists, enabling them to showcase their work locally and internationally.

This year will meet many interesting and varied art patrons and collectors who are quietly moving the industry forwards.

The founder of +234 Art Fair and Soto Gallery Foundation, Mrs Tola Akerele, expressed her excitement about the continued success of the event.

She emphasized that patronage in the art world goes beyond financial support; it’s about fostering relationships that empower artists to sustain and expand their creative practices.

“Art thrives in environments where the practice is nurtured by a community committed to its growth, and the 2025 edition of the +234 Art Fair aims to facilitate those essential connections. By providing a dynamic platform for artists, collectors and art enthusiasts to interact, the fair will demonstrate how meaningful support can shape an artist’s journey and enhance the broader art ecosystem,” she said.

Reflecting on the success of the 2024 edition, Mrs. Akerele said: “We are proud of the achievements of the inaugural fair and are committed to continuing to provide opportunities for ‘un-galleried’ Nigerian artists to showcase their incredible skills, elevating their work on both the local and global art stages.”

The Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to nurturing the creative sector across Nigeria and Africa.

“The creative industry is a vital driver of economic growth and global connectivity, and we are proud to invest in the next generation of African talent. By providing platforms for emerging artists, we aim to support the growth and international recognition of Nigeria’s flourishing art scene,” he stated.

The 2025 fair promises to be a vibrant cultural experience, showcasing an array of paintings, photography and sculptures representing various aspects of Nigerian society. With free entry, the fair aims to foster cultural resonance, wealth creation, and provide opportunities for learning, networking and social impact.

In addition to the diverse art exhibits, the fair will feature an art-centric bookstore, a children’s area, a VIP lounge, culinary offerings and interactive workshops.

The event is expected to attract a wide range of attendees, including Nigerians, Africans, international residents, government officials, policy makers, diplomats and global art enthusiasts.

It is thanks to visionary patrons including institutional patrons like Ecobank, Craneburg and AFC and others like TOOF, that such a pioneering initiative like +234Art Fair is able to amplify the voices of emerging artists in Nigeria.

Soto Gallery Foundation is a community-centred space dedicated to rediscovering new ways of engaging artists in response to age-old questions around art and philosophy. Located in the southwestern region of Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria, the gallery opened in September 2022.

With a mission to reflect on ideas from a renewed standpoint, SOTO fosters immersive exchanges and art education, creating transformative experiences of African art in its varied forms. The gallery curated +234 Art Fair, one of Nigeria’s biggest art fairs, and organizes an annual residency programme.