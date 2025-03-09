Sahel Think-Tank on Security Meets Zulum to Study Borno Model

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A think tank on security in the Sahel region, known as the Alliance of Sahel Institute for Security Studies, along with members of the Norwegian Institute for Conflict Resolution, met with Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, to explore the innovative security strategies implemented by the Zulum’s administration to tackle insecurity in the state.



At a meeting held in Maiduguri yesterday, the alliance sought to leverage the Borno Model, a community-driven approach to combating insurgency, as a blueprint for other Sahelian nations facing similar challenges.

The Sahel region, which stretches across several countries, including Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, has faced a surge in violence over the years.



The think tank, comprising experts and policymakers from across the Sahel region, was led by the Special Adviser to the Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Hon. Aliyu Ibrahim Gebi.

Part of the delegation were the Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Brigadier General Yusuf Ali; General Aime B. Simpore from Burkina Faso; Mahamadu Togota from Mali; and Moureima Adamou Noma from the Republic of Niger.



In his remarks, Zulum stated that the Borno Model is one of the most successful security and reintegration strategies in the world, noting that about 300,000 insurgents and their family members had surrendered to the authorities.



Zulum emphasised that to earn the confidence of the people, his administration has executed several projects, including schools, hospitals, markets, and livelihood support for those affected by insurgency.

The governor added that in the last six years, the Borno State Government has established several infrastructures across the three senatorial zones of the state.