Rivers United Close Gap with NPFL Leaders Remo Stars

Rivers United are now eight points adrift of Remo Stars after they pipped Niger Tornadoes 1-0, while the NPFL leaders fell 2-1 at Bendel Insurance in Benin City.

Rivers United have 46 points from 28 games, while Remo Stars are on 54 points.

Match winner for Rivers United yesterday was Samson Obi, who hit target in the 83rd minute.

Insurance climbed to seventh position in the standings on the back of a 2-1 home win over Remo Stars. They now have 41 points.

In Saturday’s third game, Lobi Stars started life in their third home ground this season on a losing note when they fell 1-0 to Ikorodu City courtesy of a late Shola Adelani strike in Enugu. It was their 14th loss of the season.

They are rooted to the basement of the table with 23 points, eight points from safety.

Ikorodu City shot to third on the table with 44 points.