  • Sunday, 9th March, 2025

Kwara Directs Residents to Register with KWSRRA

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

* Ties exam registrations, scholarship, safety protection to SSID number

The Kwara State Government has directed all residents of the state to register with the state registration agency, saying its duties to secure lives and properties and plan for economic development are closely tied to accurate data on every resident. 

In a statement at the weekend, the Kwara State Residents Registration Agency (KWSRRA) said it has the directive of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to register every resident in the state and issue them with unique State Security Identification (SSID) numbers/card. 

“We are carrying out this directive across 96 registration centres in the state. We plan to have more centres as the process continues,” the Acting General Manager of KWSRRA, Tajudeen Jimoh, said. 

“We are also working with the Ministries of Education and Human Capital Development, Tertiary Education, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kwara State Social Investment Programmes, among others, to mobilise citizens for the exercise. 

“It is to the extent that parents, guardians, and students will be required to provide their unique SSID numbers in the process of registering for any exams, scholarships, grants or social safety benefits. Students admitted to state-owned tertiary schools will also be required to register as residents of the state, going forward. People who want to access government services will also need their unique SSID numbers. For example, if a child wants to register for common entrance, JSS, SSCE and others, their SSID numbers and that of their parents or guardians will be a requirement,” it said.

The state had recently captured all government workers and pensioners in the pool, underscoring the progress of the efforts to build a credible database of residents of Kwara State. 

The government said the effort is important for security and economic planning, asking residents to support it for general wellbeing and data-driven planning.

