Controversial Closure of Schools in the North

The governors of Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, and Kebbi states came under fire last week over their decisions to close schools during the holy month of Ramadan.

Non-Muslims believe that the closure, which would also affect their children, will definitely disrupt education and worsen the already dire learning conditions in these states.

They cannot believe that while schools remain open in countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), they closed in Nigeria.

It is therefore not surprising that many believe that religion is used as a political tool in Nigeria instead of a medium to preach righteousness, fear of God and enforce good governance.

A review of National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed that Katsina, Kebbi, Kano, and Bauchi states had some of the highest percentages of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

UNESCO recently reported that Nigeria is home to the highest number of out-of-school children globally.

Given the drawbacks faced by children in most northern states, triggered by rising insecurities, which have obstructed the education of young persons in the region, many have considered the action of the governors as simply despicable and unreasonable as it will exacerbate the education crisis in the region.

Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), in a statement jointly signed by its President and the Secretary, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji and Most Rev. Donatus A. Ogun, respectively, had stated that the development raised serious questions about the secular nature of the country and the rights of all citizens.

Also in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, Rev John Hayab, condemned the closure, saying it would negatively impact senior secondary students preparing for examinations.

A former presidential candidate and activist, Omoyele Sowore, also questioned the rationale behind the closure of schools, arguing that even Saudi Arabia, the spiritual home of Islam, does not shut down schools during the fasting period.

The victims of the decision of the governors are not only the senior secondary students preparing for exams organised but Nigeria.