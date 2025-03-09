CHIEDU EBIE AND THE IKA NATION 

The Ika nation in Delta North Senatorial District will probably forever be grateful to Chiedu Ebie, Chairman, Governing Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the numerous infrastructural projects he has attracted there. Ebie has engraved his name in hearts of Ika people with life-changing projects he has brought to the town.

On Friday, February 28, 2025, the NDDC Board Chairman gave impetus to his commitment to bettering lives of the people when he inspected some ongoing NDDC funded critical projects he attracted to Ika Federal Constituency for the benefits of the people, assuring that the Commission will prioritize the people’s requests.

Some of these projects include: the ICT centre at the Faculty of Law, University of Delta (UNIDEL), Agbor, with modern computers and state of the art infotech equipment; the inspection of construction project at the first phase of the failed portion of Umunede/Umutu Road by Pan Ocean Flow station, at Owa-Alidinma, Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, among others.

Arriving at the University of Delta, Mr Ebie and his entourage were received by the Institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Stella Chinyere Chiemeke, alongside other principal staff of the University. While the University leadership expressed delight for the visit and NDDC’s contribution towards quality education delivery in a conducive environment, Professor Chiemeke specifically thanked Ebie for his good work, and lauded the projects through the NDDC. “I have acknowledged your huge intervention projects through the NDDC in my speech delivered on the just concluded 4th Founder’s Day of the institution. We will continue to thank you, and as Oliver Twist asks for more.

“For now, you have done enough for the Faculty of Law. I will appeal that you come to our aid in other areas such as providing the institution with buses. We are proud of you and your outstanding leadership quality at the NDDC. This is a testament to your track records”, the V.C. noted.

Mr. Ebie expressed joy over the completion of the installation of the ICT Centre as it will enhance learning. Ebie, a former Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, and former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), further assured the institution’s leadership that all their requests on behalf of the institution would always be granted, appealing to the management of the Institution to at all time ensure a high standard of learning.

From there, Ebie and his entourage moved to inspect the first phase of construction of a failed portion of Umunede/Umutu Road by Pan Ocean Flow station, Owa-Alidinma. The NDDC Governing Board Chairman appealed to the contractor to ensure that quality job is done in ways that will properly check flooding ravaging the area. He told newsmen that the exercise will continue through the long stretch of the road down to Ute Erumu where another major part of the road has reportedly collapsed.

It would be recalled that under NDDC’s“Light Up Niger Delta Programme’’ Mr. Ebie attracted thousands of solar streetlights to Ika Federal constituency thereby boosting economic and social activities which make life and living easierfor the communities.

In April 2024, during the second Founders Day celebration and fundraising for Ika Language and Cultural Research Centre of the University of Delta, Ebie instituted a yearly award for the best graduating medical student at the University. According to him, the award by the family which would be reviewed after five years, is in honour of his father, the pioneer Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Benin Teaching hospitals (UBTH), late Professor John Ebie.

Jerome-Mario Utomi,

Port Harcourt