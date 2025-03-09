Bukola Saraki: A Political Leader Seen in a New Light

Nobody forgets the first time they meet Bukola Saraki. It’s never just a handshake and a polite nod. It’s a moment—one that lingers long after the conversation ends. Some recall his wit, others his candor, but most remember how he makes them reflect on their own aspirations.

These days, Saraki is not just the former Senate President or the ex-Governor of Kwara State. He’s evolving—less the politician bound by party lines, more the statesman with a vision. His recent call for an open investigation into the Akpabio-Natasha controversy wasn’t about taking sides; it was about protecting the Senate’s dignity.

Unlike many politicians who vanish into obscurity once out of office, Saraki has remained relevant—not by stirring controversy, but by offering clarity. His social media isn’t filled with attacks or grievances; instead, he celebrates Nigerians excelling in their fields. That alone says a lot about his priorities.

If political grudges were a currency, Nigerian politics would be a billionaire’s club. Yet, Saraki has managed to sidestep unnecessary conflicts. While others trade barbs, he opts for diplomacy. Even in Kwara, where political temperatures can rise like Jollof rice on high heat, he remains a steadying force.

One would think that being out of government would mean stepping away from the people. Not for Saraki. He continues to be a pillar of support in Kwara, engaging with communities and lending his voice to issues that matter. Power, it seems, was never the glue holding him to public service.

As Nigeria grapples with governance challenges, the onus has fallen on leaders like Saraki to keep politics from becoming a battlefield, a do-or-die affair. This is why the man’s evolution from a politician to a nationalist is something to celebrate as it means that he is prioritising nation-building over personal ambition.

So, what’s next for Saraki? Perhaps another office, perhaps not. But if history is anything to go by, he won’t be far from the national conversation.