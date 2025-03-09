  • Sunday, 9th March, 2025

Barcelona Match Called off Following Death of Team Doctor

Sport | 12 hours ago

Barcelona’s La Liga match against Osasuna on Saturday night was postponed at the last minute following the death of the Catalan club’s first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia.

The game was scheduled to start at 20:00 GMT but was called off around 20 minutes before kick-off.

Fans had had already arrived at Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium as Hansi Flick’s side prepared to extend their one-point lead at the top of La Liga against their 11th-placed visitors, before news of the postponement was announced on the big screen.

“FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia this evening,” the club said in a statement.

“For this reason, the match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed to a later date.

“The FC Barcelona board of directors and all staff extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

An Osasuna statement added: “Osasuna wishes to convey its deepest condolences to the family of Dr Carles Minarro Garcia and would like to send a warm hug to all the staff of FC Barcelona, as well as to its fans, at this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.