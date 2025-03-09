Opposition Senators Visit Suspended Senator Natasha, Explore Options for Quick Resolution of Dispute
Citing Party’s Constitution, South-South Zone of PDP Dares NWC, Insists Zonal Congress Constitutional
Sharp Rise in Imports, Steady Exports Pushed Nigeria’s Foreign Trade to N36.6tn in Q4 2024, Says NBS
Barcelona Match Called off Following Death of Team Doctor
Barcelona’s La Liga match against Osasuna on Saturday night was postponed at the last minute following the death of the Catalan club’s first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia.
The game was scheduled to start at 20:00 GMT but was called off around 20 minutes before kick-off.
Fans had had already arrived at Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium as Hansi Flick’s side prepared to extend their one-point lead at the top of La Liga against their 11th-placed visitors, before news of the postponement was announced on the big screen.
“FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia this evening,” the club said in a statement.
“For this reason, the match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed to a later date.
“The FC Barcelona board of directors and all staff extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
An Osasuna statement added: “Osasuna wishes to convey its deepest condolences to the family of Dr Carles Minarro Garcia and would like to send a warm hug to all the staff of FC Barcelona, as well as to its fans, at this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”