Tinubu, Jonathan, Obi, Abiodun, Ikimi, LP, Defunct NRC, Mourn Doyin Okupe

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi as well as the Labour Party, yesterday mourned former spokesperson to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr. Doyin Okupe.



In the same vein, the National Chairman of the erstwhile National Republican Convention (NRC), Chief Tom Ikimi, and members his then Working Committee, described the deceased as a man whose life exemplified integrity and compassion.Okupe died yesterday morning at 72 years, losing the battle to an illness he had confronted for over a decade but suffered a relapse recently.



Okupe, a medical doctor and politician, was presidential spokesman to Obansajo and Jonathan.

He also served as the Director General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation in the 2023 presidential election.

In the aborted Third Republic, Okupe was the National Publicity Secretary of the defunct NRC.

Tinubu in a statement by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of Okupe, a medical doctor, politician, communicator and strategist who played a significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape.



Tinubu recalled Okupe as a bold and articulate advocate for national development, expressing deep sorrow over his passing at a time when his wealth of experience and insight were still invaluable to the nation.

The President also commiserated with the government and people of Ogun State, particularly the Iperu-Remo community, who have lost an esteemed son and leader.

Also, Jonathan expressed sorrow over Okupe’s demise, describing him as a courageous and dedicated public servant.



In a letter of condolence to the Okupe family, Jonathan noted that the late politician made considerable contributions to the growth and development of the country.

The former President also affirmed that during the time that Okupe worked with him, the former presidential aide demonstrated unwavering commitment, exceptional diligence, and a profound sense of duty.

He added: “Dr. Okupe’s passing is a great loss to our nation, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him. As we mourn his departure, we take solace in the fact that he lived a life of purpose and left behind a legacy of service and dedication.”



In a statement signed by the then NRC National Chairman, Chief Tom Ikimi; National Deputy Chairman, Chief Stephen Lawani; National Treasurer, Chris Adighije, and National Organising Officer, Officer, Alhaji Idi Faruk, and Ex Officio, Kabiru Yahaya, stated that, “Chief Okupe was not only a devoted Christian but also a passionate patriot who dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria. As a foundational member of the NRC, his unwavering commitment to democracy and good governance was evident in every endeavor he undertook. His loyalty, selflessness, and dedication to duty were hallmarks of his character, and his contributions to the party and the nation were invaluable.



“Throughout his life, Chief Okupe exemplified integrity and compassion, inspiring those around him to strive for a better Nigeria. His absence will be profoundly felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him, as he touched countless lives with his kindness and wisdom.



“Our paths first crossed during the vibrant political era of the National Republican Convention (NRC), where he served with exceptional dedication as our publicity secretary. His brilliance in strategic communication and unwavering loyalty set him apart as an invaluable asset to our political endeavors.



“The NRC/SDP parties came to an end in June 1993 but our close relationship continued uninterrupted. He always put in maximum commitment and excellence to all endeavors in which he found himself. I was therefore not surprised at the captivating roles he played in the Obasanjo Government administration and recently in projecting HE Peter Obi to almost win the Presidency.



“As we bid farewell to this great son of Nigeria, we are consoled by the indelible marks he left on our political landscape and the lives he touched. His legacy as a medical practitioner, politician, and presidential aide will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Similarly, Obi expressed deep sorrow over the death of the former Director-General of his 2023 presidential campaign, describing him as “a man who desired a better Nigeria.”

“With great sadness this morning, I received the shocking news of the death of my dear elder brother, Dr. Doyin Okupe. On behalf of the family and the Obidient family, I sincerely mourn his passing,” Obi said in a statement on X.

Also, Governor Dapo Abiodun described the deceased as a “profound personal loss”.

“Receiving the news of the passing of my elder brother, Dr. Doyin Okupe has left me with a profound sense of personal loss, especially coming so soon after the transition of the Alaperu of Iperu Remo, Oba Adeleke Idowu-Basibo Without a doubt, Dr. Okupe’s departure leaves a void that will not be easily filled,” the Ogun governor said in a statement.

“Beyond his political and professional engagements, Dr. Okupe was an affable, easy-going, and principled individual who, despite never flaunting his credentials, played a significant role in Nigeria’s resistance to military rule. Like many other democracy advocates, he endured detention and persecution under military regimes, standing firm in his convictions.

The leadership of the Labour Party said it was jolted with the news of the sudden demise of Okupe.

age of 72 after battling a protracted illness suspected to be cancer.

In a statement, National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, noted that Okupe’s active participation in the Labour Party’s push for the presidency in 2023 revealed the deceased inspirational and charismatic self as well as his statesmanship.

“Before being appointed the DG of the Labour Party presidential campaign, he first served as a place holder for the party’s Vice Presidential candidacy, a position he honorably relinquished, with the understanding that such position should go to the North. As the DG of the Campaign Organisation, he was a team player, focused, assertive but also diplomatic in the discharge of his duties.

”Though, he resigned his membership of the party last year based on principles, but his fraternity with the party didn’t cease, neither did he stop giving us invaluable advices.

”We cherished his short but impactful association with the party leadership. He was lively, energetic, honest and creative; great virtues we will be missing in him.

”Certainly, Nigeria has lost an astute politician whose desire for a great nation was unquestionable. We believe that though he still has so much to offer this nation, but death has brutally forced him to write the last chapter of his life. As is often said, death is a necessary end that must come when it must come, for Doyin, it was time to bid him a tearful farewell.

”On behalf of the leadership and members of the Labour Party across the globe we commensurate with his immediate family, Ogun state government and Nigerians over his demise and I pray that God will offer him His bossom for a well deserved rest.”, Abure said.