  • Saturday, 8th March, 2025

Netflix Targeting Joshua/Fury Showdown after Paul vs Tyson Success

Sport | 1 hour ago

Streaming Slugfest, Netflix ‘aggressively’ targeting huge fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua after Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson success.

The long-overdue Battle of Britain between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could end up on Netflix, if The Gypsy King comes out of retirement.

Fury seemingly put the final nail in the coffin of the domestic dust-up in January when he announced his fifth retirement, which came on the back of consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

Saud boxing supremo Turki Alalshikh, however, is expected to dangle a gargantuan purse in front of the Wythenshawe warrior to coax him out of retirement.

And if he’s successful, Netflix will make a play to land the broadcast rights for the mammoth melee.

That’s according to Sports Illustrated, who claim the streaming platform is “aggressively moving into boxing’s big event space” and is eager to land Fury vs Joshua.

Netflix dipped their toes into the boxing world last November for Mike Tyson’s controversial comeback fight against Jake Paul.

