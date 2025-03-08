Neo Homes Hosts Property Negotiation Dinner in Abuja

NEO Homes, a leading real estate company, has successfully hosted the first-of-its-kind Dine into ROI, a live negotiation and interactive dinner aimed at fostering networking and value-driven discussions among property investors and affiliates.

The event, organized by NEO Homes CEO/MD, Mr. Chukwuemeka Obiazikwor, and the company’s General Manager, Mr. Christ Clement, was held on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Hotel 2020, Wuye, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Obiazikwor emphasized the importance of creating a platform where clients can negotiate and bid for properties at prices within their budget, far below the public market rates. He explained that the event was also designed to educate attendees on the true value of real estate investments and simplify industry terms that often seem complex.

“We created this initiative to give investors and prospective buyers an opportunity to access premium properties at a more affordable rate while also ensuring they fully understand the value and long-term benefits of real estate investments,” Obiazikwor said.

He further noted that the event served as a platform to strengthen discussions on the growth of the real estate sector in Nigeria and provide solutions to challenges within the industry.

Attendees, including investors and industry stakeholders, praised the initiative, describing it as a game-changer in Nigeria’s real estate market.