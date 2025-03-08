IWD: How Schneider Electric is Accelerating Women’s Career Growth in Nigeria

Bennett Oghifo

In celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD), Schneider Electric reaffirms its position as an employer of choice, showcasing its commitment to promoting gender equality and accelerating employee growth from entry-level to leadership.

The theme for this year’s IWD celebration,’ Accelerate Action’, emphasises the urgency of addressing systemic gender biases and taking swift action toward achieving gender equality. Schneider Electric has taken significant strides in this direction, demonstrating its dedication through measurable initiatives. The company is committed to increasing gender diversity in hiring 50 per cent women and increasing leadership positions by 30 percent. Similarly, Schneider Electric has fully implemented its Pay Equity Framework across all countries since 2019, covering 99 per cent of its total workforce, to bridge the gender pay gap.

Beyond gender equality, Schneider Electric is recognised for nurturing an environment where employees can grow, thrive, and advance their careers. In recognition of their commitment to employee development and workplace excellence, Schneider Electric bagged the Employer of the Year award in the Energy and Utilities Sector by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) on November 22, 2024.

Spotlighting three female employees who are growing and thriving, The Youth Education and Entrepreneurship Program Country Manager for West Africa, Funmilayo Olakitan, shared her career journey at Schneider Electric, “I joined Schneider Electric in 2022 as a graduate marketing intern. Within six months, I was promoted to Marketing Communications Specialist and later transitioned to my current role in corporate citizenship as the Youth Education and Entrepreneurship Programme and Foundation Delegate for Anglophone West Africa. Schneider Electric has been instrumental to my growth, providing leadership support, training, and courses to enhance my skills and leadership abilities. The culture, people, and environment have enabled me to continuously develop and progress in my career. As a woman, I have received immense support from my colleagues and leaders, making my transition seamless,” she said.

Yewande Ayowole-Oso, Talent Leader for Anglophone West Africa, reflected on her nine-year journey at Schneider Electric, during which she has held various roles, including HR Generalist, HR Service Manager, HR Cluster Manager, HR Director, and now Talent Leader for Anglophone Africa. She emphasized how Schneider Electric’s processes and dedication to employee development have significantly contributed to her growth.

“Schneider Electric has been more than just a workplace for me; it has provided a platform to develop and apply my expertise across different HR functions, equipping me with the skills to lead at various levels. The company fosters a culture of continuous learning, mentorship, and leadership development, which has accelerated my career. Our talent development programs, internal mobility initiatives, and leadership training have been instrumental in shaping my journey. Schneider Electric’s commitment to people development empowers employees to embrace new challenges and advance into leadership roles while creating IMPACT,” she shared.

Territory Technology Lead, Belema Koleoso, who joined Schneider Electric in 2015 with a passion to contribute as an engineer described her career journey, “I began my career driven by a passion to contribute as an engineer towards building a better world, with automation and control as my tools. Reflecting on the past 10 years, I can confidently say that Schneider Electric has provided me with a platform to achieve much more than I initially envisioned. As the Territory Technical Lead for Process Automation, I have not only contributed to technical excellence across Africa but also developed and honed various skills that have made me an integral part of our productivity efforts. Through this journey, I’ve learned that having a dream is just the beginning; the true essence lies in living that dream every day,” she said.

As Schneider Electric continues to champion workplace inclusivity and career acceleration, it sets a precedent for organisations committed to gender equality and professional growth. By fostering a culture of empowerment and equipping employees with the right tools and opportunities, Schneider Electric is paving the way for the next generation of leaders.