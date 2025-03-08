Inspiring Action: The Bold Rise of Nigerian Women

Mojisola Saka

As I reflect on this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) with the theme #Accelerate Action for Women’s Equality, I can’t help but look back on the long journey women have travelled in pursuit of equality and empowerment. It has been 30 years since the adoption of the 35% Affirmative Action for Women in Beijing, and while progress has been made, there is still work to do.

In Nigeria, I see this day as more than just a celebration—it’s a chance to honour the women who have shattered barriers, defied stereotypes, and paved the way for others. These women are not just succeeding in their fields; they are reaching back to uplift others, ensuring that progress is both personal and collective.

I know the fight for women’s empowerment in Nigeria didn’t start in Beijing in 1995. It began long before that—before independence, even. I remember learning about the Aba Women’s Riot of 1929, led by Margaret Ekpo and other brave women who stood up against policies that marginalized them. That was one of the first mass movements where Nigerian women from diverse ethnic backgrounds united for a common cause. Then there was a remarkable woman named Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti who demonstrated courage, resilience and unwavering commitment in 1949, led thousands of women in protest against unfair taxation and demanded better representation in governance. We have Bolanle Austen-Peters to thank for the beautiful production and reminder of this iconic woman in the movie “Funmilayo Ransome- Kuti”.

Indeed, the fight for women’s rights has evolved since those early days. Today, we don’t always see large protests in the streets; instead, we see women boldly taking action and making indelible impacts across various sectors of education, business, entertainment, governance, healthcare, etc., proving that knowledge and self-development are the most potent weapons against discrimination.

As I reflect on the realities, I am inspired by some women who have not only taken action but have consistently demonstrated sustained growth and impact in their individual callings. When Uche Pedro started BellaNaija, few people may have spared a consideration of the venture becoming one of Africa’s most influential media platforms, reaching millions every month. Through initiatives like #BNDoGood, she collaborates with organizations to provide educational opportunities for young girls. She even co-founded PVCitizen to encourage youth participation in governance, ensuring that women’s voices are heard where decisions are made.

Then there’s Funke Akindele, the very talented thespian who continues defying all odds with record-breaking titles, especially at the box office. Her movie A Tribe Called Judah shattered records, becoming the first Nigerian film to gross over ₦1 billion in theatres. And she didn’t stop there—Everybody Loves Jenifa is said to have hit and set a new record. Beyond entertainment, Funke is using her influence to empower women in film, ensuring young female talents have a platform to thrive.

I could not reflect enough on female trailblazers without mentioning Bolanle Austen-Peters- a lawyer, filmmaker, and cultural entrepreneur who has single-handedly revitalized Nigeria’s theatre scene. Her biographical film on Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, one of Nigeria’s fiercest female activists, stands as one of her most impactful works. Through Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA), she has reportedly provided free training to 65,000 young people in creative fields—many of which are women.

In the music industry, Temilade Openiyi, known as Tems, has shown the world that African women can dominate the global stage. With two Grammy Awards and numerous international recognitions, she continues to inspire young girls to believe in themselves. I admire how she openly shared her struggles without compromising her values. Now, she’s breaking barriers in music and sports with her recent investment as the first African woman to own a stake in a major league soccer club in the U.S.

A few years ago, at the Nigerian Economic Summit, I met Nere Emiko, CEO of Kian Smith Trade & Company, and was inquisitive about her foray into the mining sector, which for the life of me, I could never have imagined a young female could actively play in. Since then, I have quietly followed her work in promoting ethical business practices and gender inclusion in a male-dominated field. She has also led remarkable initiatives in training countless women in mining operations and financial literacy, helping them gain economic independence.

I first heard about Dr Zahra Isa Modibbo and Dr Aisha Ado Wannka “in the year of the covid,” and I was not surprised to later find them co-founding DebboAfrica- a women-only healthcare diagnostics and wellness centre in my quest for healthcare. With Debbo Africa, the two remarkable women have created a revolutionary healthcare center designed by women, for women. Their state-of-the-art facility in Lagos continues to provide specialized care in areas like reproductive health, cancer, and diabetes—offering women a safe and supportive space to receive top-quality medical care.

Like Tems, Cynthia Erivo, a Nigerian-born British super-talented actress and singer, has used her talent to advocate for social justice, gender equality, and women’s empowerment. Her role in Harriet further pushed the envelope for Nigerian-born talents on the global stage.

For me, actioning women’s empowerment and growth is a very dear commitment. With over two decades in the marketing communications industry, there is a heightened call for me to do much more each year.

At Boucles Africa, we have consciously embedded women’s inclusion into my company’s core values, ensuring that we not only create opportunities for women but also support the prospects of success in a rapidly evolving industry.

This year’s International Women’s Day reiterates the importance of pushing forward. While women in Nigeria and across the world continue to demonstrate resilience, brilliance, and an unwavering commitment to progress in their life’s journey, our work isn’t quite done. There is still a lot that needs and can be done beyond the annual reminders. We need to consciously strive for more. We need to constructively embrace challenges, drive for growth, and inspire ourselves and others.

So, this 2025 IWD, I have chosen to celebrate these women not just for their achievements but for the doors they have opened for the rest of us. When one woman rises, she lifts countless others with her—and that is how we accelerate action for women’s equality.

Mojisola Saka is the Chief Engagement and Experience Officer at Boucles Africa, a communication, marketing, and content consultancy focused on empowering businesses, brands, and individuals across Africa with solutions that drive meaningful engagement, authentic experiences, and growth.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology, a Diploma Certificate in Issues and Crisis Management from the London School of Public Relations and an Advanced Certificate in Social Media Management from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, UK. She is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School, International School of Communications, London, and a member of both CIPR, UK, and NIPR. She is also a registered advertising practitioner.

She brings on board ample experience in advertising, public relations, experiential and social marketing as well as banking having directly executed projects across several West African countries.

Mojisola is a strong advocate for the female gender and is often described as a marcomms generalist and specialist. An ideology she mentors to young and upcoming marcomms practitioners, especially women. She advocates for challenging the norm and perception bias of women by constantly providing counsel to young career women especially on integrating work and personal life towards achieving career feats.