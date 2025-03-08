Fubara to Rivers People: I Can Feel Your Support

*Urges them to keep standing on side of truth

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, yesterday appreciated the people of the state for standing by him in times of crisis, declaring that he could feel their support.

He also called on the people of the state, especially his supporters, to keep standing firm on the side of the truth following the ongoing political crisis in the state.



The Supreme Court had reinstated the Martins Amaewhule-led members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who had been at loggerheads with the governor, and also sacked all elected local government chairmen in the state.

However, the governor assured that his administration would continue to do what was right and thanked God for the opportunity given to him to continue in the effort of providing services to the people.



Fubara, who said this during the inauguration of the rehabilitated Fire Service Station at Rumuodomanya, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, insisted that those supporting his administration were doing the right thing.

He said, “I want to appreciate the people of Obio/Akpor for their support, I can feel it here. I want to appreciate the support of the good people of Rivers State, believing in us knowing that your trust is the right thing and that you are standing on the side of truth.”



The governor said the fire station was remodelled, rehabilitated and equipped to show that the interest of the people remained most important to his administration.

He explained that the essence of the project was to safeguard the lives of the people and the property of every citizen of Rivers State.

Inaugurating the project, Chief Hanny Woko, called for an end to the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, saying that it was giving the state a bad name.

Woko who was a former ally of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, asked Rivers people to emulate Lagos State, where he said politicians quarrelled but immediately found a solution to their problems.

He said, “I want to use this opportunity to call on every reasonable Rivers son and daughter that there should be an end to every conflict. Rivers State has always been in the news for negative purposes and we condemn that.

“We should borrow a leaf from our sister states. The governors are governing their people without any friction anywhere.

“Yes in human relations there may be room for frictions but what is important is to put the state first. No personal interest should override the collective interest of the state. I urge everyone using this opportunity to borrow a leaf from Lagos State.

“They quarrelled but they came to a round table to sort out their problem and the state moved on. Rivers State should emulate Lagos. Right now our state is in a turmoil but we thank God that God will continue to give His Excellency the wisdom to manage this crisis and I am absolutely sure that he will come out unscathed and he will serve out his two tenures as statutorily provided in our constitution.”

Woko commended the governor for his laudable projects and for touching the lives of Rivers people despite the ongoing distractions.

According to him, “It is important to know that at the heat of this time you are still going about commissioning projects. There are projects already lined up for two weeks. You have come to serve Rivers State and be assured that Rivers people will protect this democracy and you.

“There is no pretence about it, the love is organic and we will make sure that we will continue to support you. As an Ikwerre man this state gave us the privilege and honour to serve for 16 years and some months without any disruptions. Equity and fair play demand that we allow our Ijaw ethnic group to serve out their tenure.”