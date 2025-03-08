  • Saturday, 8th March, 2025

First Lady: Nigeria on Path to Full Economic Recovery 

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has painted a brighter picture of the nation’s future with a declaration that Nigeria is on the right path to full economic recovery.

Speaking while hosting Iftar lecture at the State House in Abuja, Mrs. Tinubu noted that the nation is on the path of full recovery assuring that in no distant future, Nigeria would be better.

According to her, the administration of President Bola Tinubu is working assiduously towards ensuring that Nigeria will be good for all to see.

She said the topic of the lecture, ‘Role of Compassion and Mercy in Human Relations’ is a reminder to everyone to do good always though it is sometimes difficult but it must be done in worship to Almighty Allah without seeking acknowledgment or validation from the beneficiaries.

Delivering the Iftar lecture, Head of Islamic Studies Department, University of Ilorin, Prof Azeezat Adebayo, described compassion and mercy as the bedrock of human relations, with the month of Ramadan as a special time of training in the twin virtues.

She said during this Holy month, good deeds should not be limited to members of the Islamic faith alone as this is the only way the doers will have good reward.

Those present at the Iftar were former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, wife of the Vice President, wives of State Governors, female ministers, wives of minsters and wives of Service Chiefs.

