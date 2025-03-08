Davido Stamps Afrobeat Global Dominance with 5IVE

Tosin Clegg

His career has been nothing short of spectacular – from sold out concerts to charts-topping singles and albums, endorsements deals and more good tidings any artiste would wish for. The trajectory of his life and works has earned him a global placement as he continues to ride on his incredible discography, which has seen him awarded with major local and international awards.

For weeks now he has been pushing the anticipation of his new album, 5ive. From time to time he has dropped hints on what to expect either by showing us a video of himself dancing to one of the tracks or visuals serving us anticipation on a high note.

Recently he shared via his Instagram page stating, “001 family! Some updates for you: ‘Be There Still’ drops March 14th, with 5IVE coming soon after. The wait is almost over, the process is almost finished and it’s all leading up to something special.”

Davido is known for his keen attention to his productions, ensuring they are duly recorded, inputting every element that would make his body of work ace every other song on the charts.

Committed to pushing Afrobeats bigger and tuned to serve nothing but the best the overwhelming anticipation of 5ive shows, we should be anticipating the best of Davido yet.

Fans, friends and his community at large have trooped to his comment section on an Instagram post he shared a few days ago captioning, “I can’t fvcking wait” and as usual he was dancing on a tune off the expected album. Seems we would be having another musical anthem soon as this snippet showcased elements of musical genius seasoned and spiced with sensational Afrobeats tunes.

Reminiscing on the dominance of Afrobeats, Davido was in Trinidad and Tobago a few days ago and something surely did get him on this trip judging from a comment he shared after the show. He narrated that, “TRINIDAD!!! Y’all really touched my soul with this one! The energy, the love, the way you embraced me— it felt like HOME. Our roots run deep, our rhythm connected by history, by spirit, by SOUND! From the drums to the melodies, from the way y’all move to the culture itself-I saw Africa in you, and you in me., the way you carried the music like it was your own story, reminded me that Afrobeats isn’t just sound

—it’s a LEGACY, a heartbeat that lives across oceans. Thank you for reminding me of that! WE ARE ONE!”

Without a doubt, Afrobeats has evolved into a global phenomenon, blending African rhythms with contemporary influences to create a sound that resonates worldwide. Davido continues to be one of the major commands of this musical genre and with his album in view we can only but anticipate infectious melodies, rich instrumentation and recallable lyrics ehich is embedded as a musical masterpiece.