Coronation Group Reaffirms Partnership with King’s Trust International

Bennett Oghifo

Coronation Group has sponsored the official launch of a landmark initiative designed to equip over 2,000 young Lagos residents with critical skills for the job market.



The event, which was held at the British Deputy High Commissioner’s Residence, marked a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and King’s Trust International (KTI), reinforcing Coronation Group’s long-standing commitment to youth empowerment and community development, according to a statement by the company.



The launch was graced by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who lauded the initiative, stating: “This partnership between Lagos State Employment Trust Fund and King’s Trust International is a testament to the power of collaboration in tackling youth unemployment. By equipping our young people with the right skills, we are not only securing their future but also strengthening the economic fabric of our state. We thank all stakeholders for their unwavering support in making this project a reality.”



A key highlight of the evening was a Youth Panel Discussion themed “Supporting Young People into Employment: Case Studies with Alumni”, where programme beneficiaries shared firsthand experiences of how similar initiatives have transformed their career paths.



Speaking at the event, Chairman, Coronation Group, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who is also a member of King’s Trust International’s Africa Advisory Board, emphasised the urgent need to bridge the skills gap for young Africans.

“Unemployment and underemployment remain critical challenges across Africa. There is often a vast gulf between the skills young people have and those required for emerging industries. Through their programmes, King’s Trust International is playing a vital role in equipping young people with both core and technical skills, alongside the enterprise knowledge necessary to thrive as entrepreneurs and job creators. As a businessman, I firmly believe that by supporting young people to develop enterprise skills, they can unlock opportunities for themselves and uplift their communities.”



CEO of King’s Trust International, Will Straw, reiterated the organisation’s ambitious vision for the future, saying: “Youth unemployment remains a global challenge that requires solutions built on collaboration and equitable partnerships.



“We are incredibly grateful for the invaluable support from LSETF, our Africa Advisory Board, and our sponsors, which has enabled us to deliver our programmes to those who need them most. As we celebrate our tenth anniversary this year, our goal is to expand our reach worldwide. We firmly believe that when young people are given the opportunity to thrive, they drive meaningful progress for themselves and their communities. Together, we can fulfil this vision in Nigeria.”