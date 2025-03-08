Business Leaders Commend Minister’s Drive for Economic Transformation

Omolabake Fasogbon…

The Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu has been recognised for his visionary and leadership acumen, said to have fostered economic growth and regional development.

Ahmadu was recognised during an exclusive dinner, held in his honour in Abuja, by leading business entities in collaboration with their strategic partners.

Organised by Prime Next Logistics, Goldmine Global Services Ltd, and ATREX Global Procurement Company Ltd, the event brought together top business executives, diplomats policymakers, and distinguished personalities to celebrate the Minister’s commitment to national development.

Commenting, the CEO of Goldmine Global Services Ltd and President of the Nigerian-Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI), Mr. Ishmael Balogun, averred that Ahmadu proactive leadership was spurring an enabling environment for business growth.

“He has consistently demonstrated an open-door policy, engaging with the private sector to address challenges and unlock new opportunities for investment. His initiatives are fostering confidence among businesses and strengthening regional development efforts in Nigeria,” he remarked.

Ahmadu, who previously served as Minister of State for Steel Development, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, reiterating his commitment to policies that will enhance economic prosperity, infrastructure development, and business expansion across Nigeria’s regions.

“I am humbled by this recognition. I am not the best, but I have been chosen by grace, and will continue to work diligently to justify this trust. My focus remains on fostering an environment where businesses can thrive, investments can flourish, and regional economies can experience sustainable growth, “he said.

Also commenting, CEO of Prime Next Logistics, Capt. Giorgio Del Celo, underscored the Minister’s accessibility and responsiveness to the business community, saying, “the minister has shown a deep understanding of the needs of the private sector, and his initiatives are crucial in strengthening regional economies, enhancing trade, and boosting investor confidence.”