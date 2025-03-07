Uncertainty over Doyin Okupe’s Health

There was uncertainty on Friday morning over the health of former Presidential spokesman, Dr. Doyin Okupe, as media reports claimed he had died after a protracted illness, while other reports claimed he was critically ill.

Okupe, who served as the Director General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation in the 2023 Presidential Election, had not been seen in public lately.

Sources however confirmed he had been ill, after suffering a relapse recently of a medical condition he had been battling for over a decade.

At the time of this report, there is no official confirmation of the condition of the 72 year-old medical doctor cum politician from his family.

This is a developing story