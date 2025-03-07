Tolagbe Martins on Women, Work & Worth, While ‘Owning the Narrative’

Tolagbe Martins is a seasoned strategy and communications professional based in Lagos, Nigeria, with extensive experience in guiding small businesses and government entities toward achieving their goals. Her expertise in public-private partnerships has driven successful projects across diverse sectors, including environment, technology, healthcare, and emergency services. Beyond her professional work, she is also a Business English coach, helping emerging business leaders articulate their visions effectively. In 2023, she launched Africurate, a pioneering initiative dedicated to advising micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on business development and market expansion through collaboration and diversification. In 2024, she introduced The Language of Nigerian Women, an innovative web TV series that explores the diverse narratives, relationships, and unique linguistic expressions that shape Nigerian women’s identities. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that in line with this, to commemorate the 2025 International Women’s Day 2025, Tolagbe curated an evening of powerful conversations, networking, and thought-provoking discussions on confidence, career growth, and influence. Held at RF Garden, Ikoyi, the event brought together a dynamic group of women—her “Tribe”—to explore themes such as “Breaking Barriers, Not Spirit” as well as “My Work, My Impact, and My Presence Matter”

Just this Wednesday, a group of accomplished and ambitious women gathered at RF Garden, Ikoyi, Lagos, for an event unlike any other. Organised by Tolagbe Martins, a seasoned strategy and communications professional, the gathering was designed to be more than just a networking session.

It was a space where women could challenge the limiting narratives that often hold them back, assert their worth, and step into their full potential. This high-impact event, held in commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD), was aptly titled “Women, Work & Worth: Owning the Narrative.”

At the heart of this initiative was a pressing question: How do women reclaim their stories, redefine their professional and personal journeys, and carve out space for themselves in a world that frequently underestimates them?

Martins, whose expertise spans public-private partnerships, business development, and communication, understands the power of storytelling. Through Africurate, a platform she launched in 2023, and her web TV series, The Language of Nigerian Women, she has been actively amplifying the voices of women across different sectors.

Breaking Barriers, Not Spirits

The evening’s discussions revolved around two powerful themes: “Breaking barriers, not spirit” and “My work, my impact, and my presence matter.” Too many women, no matter how skilled or experienced, still second-guess their worth, shrink their ambition, and hesitate to take up space. Martins was clear—this had to change.

“Women are not lacking in talent or ambition,” she noted. “But they are often conditioned to wait for permission to lead, to negotiate for better opportunities, or even to simply take up space.”

For keynote speaker and co-host of ISaidWhatISaid podcast, Jola Ayeye, a key part of “Owning the Narrative” is about dismantling these limiting beliefs.

While some of the women shared their personal stories of workplace discrimination, navigating male-dominated industries, launching successful businesses, and fighting for policies that support other women, it was testimonies that reinforced the need for women to boldly assert their achievements and stop downplaying their contributions.

The Power of Collaboration

One of the recurring themes of the evening was the importance of collective success. Martins passionately spoke about how women can overcome imposter syndrome by stepping into the driver’s seat of their own stories.

“Encourage other women. Pull people together. Tell your story together. We can do so much more when we collaborate,” she urged.

“How will you raise money if you don’t show what you’ve done properly?” she asked. “People fund stories they can believe in. If you’re not telling yours, who will?”

One striking example came from a participant, Funmi, who successfully raised funds for chartered flights by consistently sharing her journey on the radio for over a decade. Her story was a testament to the power of repetition and visibility.

“You might think everyone has heard your story already, but the truth is, someone new is listening every day. Keep telling it.”

Championing Women’s Success

Martins also tackled one of the most damaging stereotypes—the idea that women are their own worst enemies. She strongly refuted this, stating that she has seen more women supporting each other now than ever before.

“That whole narrative is a lie,” she declared. “Women are championing women every day. We see it in communities like this, in businesses, in organisations.”

However, she acknowledged that challenges remain, particularly in political spaces. Reflecting on recent events involving women in Nigeria’s Senate, she noted the disappointment of seeing female leaders fail to support one another. But she also saw it as an opportunity.

“We are witnessing this in real-time, and we will tell the story. We will not let history be rewritten,” she asserted.

For Martins, the fight for women’s empowerment is not just about individual success but about breaking systemic cycles that have held women back for generations.

Redefining Mentorship

Another key discussion was the evolving nature of mentorship. Martins challenged the traditional one-way model of mentorship, advocating instead for peer mentoring and reverse mentorship, where younger professionals also guide and teach those with more experience.

She highlighted a harsh reality—women are often over-mentored but underfunded. While mentorship is valuable, real change happens when women also have financial backing, visibility, and influence. She encouraged the women present to not only seek guidance but also build strategic alliances, share opportunities, and support each other financially.

She encouraged the women in attendance to seek mentorship in unconventional ways—whether through social media, professional communities, or even from their own children. “If you admire someone’s work, reach out to them. Learn from them. Collaboration is the new currency of success?”

Owning the Future

As the night wound down, it was evident that “Owning the Narrative” was more than just an event; it was a movement. The women left with a renewed sense of purpose, equipped with practical strategies to rewrite their success stories on their own terms.

For Tolagbe Martins, this was just another step in her broader mission—to amplify the voices of Nigerian women, celebrate their achievements, and ensure that they are seen, heard, and funded. “Women in Nigeria achieve. We know this. Now, it’s time the world knows too,” she stressed.